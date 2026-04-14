Blue Jackets sign Boston Buckberger to two-year entry level contract

The defenseman tallied 10-19-29 with a +32 rating in 43 games this past season and was chosen for the all-tournament team at the Frozen Four

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed former University of Denver defenseman Boston Buckberger to a two-year, Entry Level contract starting in the 2026-27 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced tonight.

Buckberger, 22, played three seasons at Denver and registered 24-62-86, 67 penalty minutes and a cumulative +94 plus/minus rating in 128 contests from 2023-26. He helped the Pioneers win the 2024 and 2026 NCAA championships and was selected to the Frozen Four All-Tournament team this season.

“Boston Buckberger is a smart, skilled defenseman who can play in all situations and has a championship pedigree,” said Waddell. “He was among the top scoring defensemen in college hockey this year and a big part of Denver’s championship team. We are very excited that he is now part of the Blue Jackets organization.”

The 6-0, 190-pound blueliner recorded 10-19-29, 18 penalty minutes and a +32 plus/minus rating in 43 appearances in his junior campaign in 2025-26. He ranked second among all NCAA players in plus/minus rating and finished sixth-T among blueliners in goals and ninth-T in points. He set up the game-winning goal that propelled Denver to a 2-1 victory over the University of Wisconsin in the championship game at the 2026 Frozen Four on April 11.

Buckberger, who participated in the Blue Jackets’ development camp in July 2025, set a career high in points and finished fifth-T among all NCAA players in plus/minus rating and eighth-T among blueliners in scoring in his sophomore campaign in 2024-25 with 9-21-30, 22 penalty minutes a +30 in 41 games. He posted 5-22-27 and 27 PIM in 44 contests with the Pioneers in his freshman season in 2023-24.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native was named to the United States Hockey League’s Third All-Star Team in 2022-23 after posting 9-36-45 in 62 appearances with the Lincoln Stars. He also helped the Brooks Bandits win the 2021-22 Alberta Junior Hockey League championship with 13-18-31 in 59 contests.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET with live coverage nationally on ESPN. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

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