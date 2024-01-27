Blue Jackets place Boqvist on IR, activate Blankenburg

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on Injured Reserve retroactive to January 25 and recalled defenseman Nick Blankenburg from the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Boqvist, 23, suffered an upper body injury in Thursday’s 5-2 win at Calgary and is out at least through the NHL All-Star break. He has registered seven assists with 23 shots on goal, while averaging 18:36 of ice time in 20 games with the Blue Jackets this season. The 6-0, 189-pound native of Falun, Sweden has posted 22-60-82 with 40 penalty minutes and 244 shots on goal in 194 career games with the Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks since being selected eighth overall by Chicago at the 2018 NHL Draft. He was acquired in a trade by Columbus on July 23, 2021 and has totaled 16-37-53 with 20 penalty minutes and 155 shots on goal in 118 appearances with the team.

Blankenburg, 25, has collected three shots on goal and averaged 17:52 of ice time in six appearances with Columbus in 2023-24 and has posted 5-12-17 with 20 penalty minutes and 66 shots on goal in 49 career games with the club since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He has added 3-9-12, 20 PIM and a +7 plus/minus rating in 19 contests with the Monsters in 2023-24. The 5-9, 180-pound native of Washington, Michigan originally signed a one-year, entry level contract with Columbus on Apr. 8, 2022.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they visit the Vancouver Canucks. Game time from Rogers Arena is 10 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 9:30 p.m. The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 105.7 FM in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.