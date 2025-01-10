Blue Jackets announce roster moves

Daniil Tarasov (conditioning) and Owen Sillinger loaned to Cleveland, while Jet Greaves has been recalled

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned goaltender Daniil Tarasov for the purposes of conditioning, as well as forward Owen Sillinger to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The team has also recalled goaltender Jet Greaves from the Monsters.

Tarasov, 25, has posted a 3-6-1 record with an .857 save percentage (SV%) in 10 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. He has gone 15-30-5 with a 3.56 goals-against average (GAA) and .896 SV% in 55 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He’s also registered a 16-11-3 record with a 3.27 GAA and .893 SV% in 32 career AHL outings with the Monsters from 2020-24, including finishing 2-1-0 with a 2.57 GAA and .915 SV% in three games with the club in 2023-24. The 6-5, 203-pound native of Novokuznetsk, Russia was selected by Columbus in the third round, 86th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Sillinger, 27, made his NHL debut yesterday after being added to the roster on emergency recall, finishing with a hit and blocked shot on 13:09 of ice time in the club’s 6-2 win over Seattle. He has recorded 8-17-25 with 18 PIM and 68 shots on goal in 34 appearances with Cleveland in 2024-25. A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, he has posted 33-77-110, 148 PIM and 338 shots on goal in 192 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his professional debut in 2021-22. The 5-10, 182-pound forward signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with the Blue Jackets on July 1, 2024.

Greaves, 23, has registered a 1-1-2 record with 3.48 GAA and .890 SV% in four appearances with Columbus in 2024-25. He has gone 4-8-2 with a 3.45 GAA and .907 SV% in 14 career outings with Columbus since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto. He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The 6-0, 190-pound Cambridge, Ontario native ranks fourth-T in the AHL in wins in 2024-25 with an 11-5-3 record, 2.78 GAA and .914 SV% in 20 contests. He has posted a 72-45-14 record with a 2.93 GAA, .906 SV% and six shutouts in 138 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his pro debut in 2021-22.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday at the St. Louis Blues. Game time from Enterprise Center is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network app. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with the “Blue Jackets Live” pre-game show. The contest will be simulcast on the following stations (markets): ABC 6 (Columbus), WSTR 64.1 MyTV (Cincinnati), WOHZ 22.1 RESN (Cleveland), WKEF 22.3 MyTV (Dayton), WSAZ 3.2 MeTV (Charleston, WV/Huntington, WV/Portsmouth, OH), WKYT 27.4 MeTV (Lexington, KY), WAVE 3.2 Bounce (Louisville, KY). It will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

