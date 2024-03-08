Blue Jackets recall Trey Fix-Wolansky from Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, the club announced today.

Fix-Wolansky, 24, has recorded two goals and one assist for three points with 24 shots on goal in 16 career appearances with the team since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He has played in one game with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24, skating against Arizona on November 16.

The Edmonton, Alberta native has added 83-110-193 with 173 penalty minutes, 25 power play goals and 655 shots on goal in 217 career AHL regular season games with the Monsters since making his pro debut in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in goals, assists and points. The 5-7, 191-pound forward ranks third in the AHL in points, sixth in assists and seventh-T in goals with 23-31-54, 40 penalty minutes and 155 shots on goal in 51 games with the Monsters in 2023-24. He was selected by Columbus in the seventh round, 204th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday when they host the Nashville Predators. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 12:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 12 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.