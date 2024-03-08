Blue Jackets recall Trey Fix-Wolansky from Cleveland Monsters

CBJ team update new look

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, the club announced today.

Fix-Wolansky, 24, has recorded two goals and one assist for three points with 24 shots on goal in 16 career appearances with the team since making his NHL debut in 2021-22.  He has played in one game with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24, skating against Arizona on November 16.   

The Edmonton, Alberta native has added 83-110-193 with 173 penalty minutes, 25 power play goals and 655 shots on goal in 217 career AHL regular season games with the Monsters since making his pro debut in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.  He is the franchise’s all-time leader in goals, assists and points.  The 5-7, 191-pound forward ranks third in the AHL in points, sixth in assists and seventh-T in goals with 23-31-54, 40 penalty minutes and 155 shots on goal in 51 games with the Monsters in 2023-24.  He was selected by Columbus in the seventh round, 204th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday when they host the Nashville Predators.  Game time from Nationwide Arena is 12:30 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 12 p.m. ET.  The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

News Feed

Davidson: CBJ took care of business at trade deadline

Blue Jackets acquire 2026 conditional fourth-round draft pick from New York Rangers in exchange for Jack Roslovic

Blue Jackets acquire Jakub Zboril, third round pick in 2027 NHL Draft from Boston Bruins in exchange for Andrew Peeke

Blue Jackets acquire goaltender Malcolm Subban from St. Louis

Columbus artist brings her own take to hockey art

Blue Jackets end Oilers five-game win streak

‘The kids are all right’ Saturday at Blue Jackets game

Blue Jackets assign G Jet Greaves to Cleveland

Davidson talks deadline as Blue Jackets mull options

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome red-hot Oilers to Nationwide

Blue Jackets can't rally in Pittsburgh

Nylander finding the right fit early in his CBJ tenure

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to keep building against Penguins

Nylander gets hat trick, Blue Jackets defeat Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Golden Knights to Columbus

Johnson placed on IR, Greaves added on emergency recall

Enlistment ceremony highlights Military Appreciation Night

Sillinger scores again in Blue Jackets win against Blackhawks