Blue Jackets recall forward Kent Johnson

In corresponding move, defenseman Damon Severson is placed on injured reserve

By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Damon Severson on Injured Reserve retroactive to November 19 and recalled forward Kent Johnson from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Severson, 29, suffered an oblique injury at Philadelphia on November 19 and is expected to miss approximately six weeks.  He has recorded three goals and five assists for eight points with 12 penalty minutes, 21 shots on goal and a +1 plus/minus rating, while averaging 20:54 of ice time in 19 contests in his first season with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24.

The 6-2, 202-pound blueliner has collected 61-210-271 with 400 penalty minutes and 1,065 shots on goal in 666 career games with the Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils since making his NHL debut in 2014-15.  Selected by New Jersey in the second round, 60th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, the Melville, Saskatchewan native signed an eight-year extension with the club before being acquired by Columbus in a trade on June 9, 2023.

Johnson, 21, has collected 1-2-3 with 11 shots on goal, while averaging 12:49 of ice time in eight games with Columbus this season.  He has totaled 17-29-46 with 16 penalty minutes, 142 shots on goal and averaged 14:11 TOI in 96 career games since making his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

A native of Port Moody, British Columbia, Johnson has recorded 5-10-15 with three power play goals, 29 shots on goal and a +5 plus/minus rating in 10 appearances with the Monsters this season.  Selected as the club’s top pick, fifth overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft, he played two seasons at the University of Michigan, where he registered 17-47-64 in 58 games from 2020-22.

