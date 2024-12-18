Blue Jackets recall James Malatesta from AHL's Cleveland Monsters

The forward made his NHL debut last season, notching two goals and two assists in 11 games

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forward James Malatesta from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Malatesta, 21, recorded two goals and two assists for four points with five penalty minutes and 12 shots on goal in 11 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24. He made his NHL debut on Mar. 26, 2024 at Arizona and recorded his first career goal and multi-point game (1-1-2) on Apr. 13, 2024 at Nashville. The 5-9, 193-pound winger was selected by Columbus in the fifth round, 133rd overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

A native of Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Malatesta has added 18-16-34 with 104 penalty minutes, four power play goals and 185 shots on goal in 81 career appearances with the Monsters since making his pro debut in 2023-24. He has registered 6-6-12 with 25 PIM and three PPG in 25 outings in 2024-25.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

Give the gift of Blue Jackets hockey with the Holiday Gift Pack!

Starting at just $99, each pack includes two game tickets to two games of your choice, an exclusive, limited-edition Blue Jackets Homage shirt.

SHOP NOW

News Feed

Blue Jackets loan goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland (AHL)

Hunt enjoying himself since trade to Blue Jackets

CBJ rally falls short against Tampa Bay

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look for a win in Tampa

van Riemsdyk fitting in on and off the ice for Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets complete back-to-back in Carolina

Blue Jackets grab a point vs. Anaheim

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Anaheim for Saturday night hockey

SvoNotes: Monahan has been a perfect fit for Blue Jackets

Meyer Shank drivers enjoy their hockey experience

Blue Jackets battle to get a point against the Capitals

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to rebound vs. Capitals

Blue Jackets spotlight central Ohio high school teams

Blue Jackets sign Luca Marrelli to three-year entry level contract

Blue Jackets place F Yegor Chinakhov on Injured Reserve and recall G Jet Greaves

Blue Jackets fall to Flyers in Nationwide

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets are back in Nationwide to host Flyers

How the Blue Jackets ended up on the blue line