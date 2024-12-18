Blue Jackets recall James Malatesta from AHL's Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forward James Malatesta from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Malatesta, 21, recorded two goals and two assists for four points with five penalty minutes and 12 shots on goal in 11 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24. He made his NHL debut on Mar. 26, 2024 at Arizona and recorded his first career goal and multi-point game (1-1-2) on Apr. 13, 2024 at Nashville. The 5-9, 193-pound winger was selected by Columbus in the fifth round, 133rd overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

A native of Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Malatesta has added 18-16-34 with 104 penalty minutes, four power play goals and 185 shots on goal in 81 career appearances with the Monsters since making his pro debut in 2023-24. He has registered 6-6-12 with 25 PIM and three PPG in 25 outings in 2024-25.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.