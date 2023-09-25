Blue Jackets Q&A: Danforth is healthy and ready to go

The Blue Jackets are excited for the return of veteran forward Justin Danforth after he clocked in for only six games last season because of a torn labrum in his shoulder.

When at full strength, Danforth is a quick player that brings a gritty nature to the ice. He’ll be a player to keep an eye on, as his versatile nature allows him to play in just about any situation.

His NHL career to this point has been spent entirely in Columbus, 51 games in total, while tallying 12-5-17 over his time here. Before that, the Sacred Heart University product played in the ECHL and AHL as well as spending time in Finland and Russia.

Danforth met with BlueJackets.com on Friday after CBJ practice. The conversation has been edited for length.

How much have you been anticipating being back on the ice after last season was cut short by injury?

“Yeah, obviously, once you get hurt like that, you have a lot of time away from playing hockey games. So obviously, very excited to get back, and it feels like my first year pro almost with how I feel.”

How do you feel coming into this year's training camp? How does it feel different than previous years?

“I don't think it feels any different. I feel like my body feels good. I feel 100 percent, and I'm just kind of excited to get going and get back with the guys and start playing hockey again.”

What have you been doing in the offseason to prepare you for this season?

“I just kind of do the same stuff every year. I mean, it's been working up to this point, so I have a trainer back home, a super smart guy, I've been working with him for probably 14 years now. We kind of just stick to the same kind of stuff and get prepared and skate three or four times a week. So, just the basic stuff.”

How do you feel about having a new head coach this season in Pascal Vincent?

“Yeah, I think Pazzy has a lot of respect from the guys in the dressing room, and obviously, he's a very smart hockey coach. I've seen that the last couple years getting to work with him, and you know, he's good to his players, he tells it how it is. So, I think all the guys are really excited to kind of get going here and have a good year.”

Now that you've been in Columbus for a few years, how do you feel about the city?

“I love the city. I like how it feels like a big city, but with no traffic and a lot of good restaurants. There's always something going on. The fans here are great. I mean, when we were struggling last year, they were still coming to the rink and selling out the rink, and it was loud in here. The atmosphere is amazing, the people are great here, and the organization is really good. So, I love Columbus. I didn't know what to expect coming in three years ago, but now that I'm here and I know the pockets and I know where to go, it's awesome.”