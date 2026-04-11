PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face another crucial test in Montreal

Colten Ellis was the No. 1 star of Thursday’s game, and the Buffalo goaltender certainly deserved it.

Ellis stopped all 37 shots by the Blue Jackets in the Sabres’ 5-0 victory, frustrating a CBJ team that seemingly did everything but score. Per Natural Stat Trick, at 5-on-5, the Blue Jackets had major edges in shot attempts (57-40), high-danger chances (13-6) and expected goals (2.47-1.43), yet Ellis shut the door.

The setback dealt a major blow to the Blue Jackets’ playoff hopes, with the last three games – including tonight’s visit to Montreal – now feeling like must-wins. But head coach Rick Bowness saw a lot to like in the way the Blue Jackets generated chances and carried play Thursday night, with the hope they can bring that into tonight’s game vs. the Canadiens with better results.

“Listen, if we play like that again on Saturday, we’ll be fine,” Bowness said. “Their goalie stole the game for them tonight. That was all us in the second period. You hit a couple goal posts, you get that many chances, you think the puck is going to go in. It didn’t go in for us.

“They’re a great hockey club over there. They didn’t need many chances to score, but again, give their goalie all the credit in the world. That second period is one of the best periods we played all year, and we came out of it with nothing to show for it. So if we play like that again on Saturday, we’ll be fine.”

With just three games to go, the Blue Jackets (90 points) sit two points behind Philadelphia (92) for third in the Metropolitan Division, with the Islanders (91) between the two clubs. Columbus also retains an outside shot at the final wild card, as Ottawa holds the spot with 94 points going into its game today at the Islanders.

That’s what made Thursday night so frustrating, as a victory would have moved the Blue Jackets into the third spot in the Metropolitan. It also highlights just how tight the race is as Columbus heads into tonight’s game.

“We look at the game as a whole and how much we put into that and invested into it,” Jenner said. “We worked really hard for all those chances, and it didn’t go our way tonight. We were a little snake-bitten, a couple of bounces, whatever it is. Obviously we want to bear down and bury those chances, so we’ll look at it, but right back at it. There’s a ton of belief in here.”

The Blue Jackets also can’t afford to look too much at the big picture, as worrying about winning three in a row at this point in the year is a fool’s errand. Bowness said the key is to just focus on the task at hand, and that starts tonight against the Canadiens.

“It’s just taking care of that next shift, the next period,” Bowness said after the game in Buffalo. “Just play like we did tonight. That’s what I want us focused on. It’s all gonna be mind-set Saturday night. That’s all it is. It’s not gonna be about X’s and O’s. It’s about how hungry we are, and I know we’ll answer the bell. We’ll be there Saturday.”