PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to handle the storm vs. Hurricanes

Sunday’s postgame media session for the Blue Jackets was a breakdown of yet another game that slipped through their fingers.

It’s become a familiar story at times throughout the year, as Columbus took a 3-0 lead in Nationwide Arena against the Bruins, then watched Boston roar back to tie it with 11 seconds remaining before finishing off a 4-3 victory in a shootout.

The Blue Jackets accomplished their goal of responding to Saturday’s frustrating loss to San Jose by starting on time – head coach Rick Bowness said it was the team’s best first period since he arrived in January – but once the momentum turned, Columbus couldn’t battle back in its sixth game in nine days.

CBJ players and coaches didn’t want to use fatigue as an excuse, though, maintaining that the biggest issue was the team got away from what made it successful in the early going.

“There was a reason why we were up 3-0, and it was because we were doing the right things and playing the right way,” center Charlie Coyle said. “It doesn't always go like that, but especially when you get the results right away, we gotta stick to it. We had that talk between periods, like, ‘Let’s stay on it,’ but they’re a good team. They’re going to come and push and play well and press a little bit, but it’s up to us no matter what happens to stay on it.

“We can’t be turning the puck over like that and giving them easy transition. It just wasn’t the way we were supposed to play. We did it all the first, and we certainly got away from it. We can’t afford to do that, or else we get those results.”

The loss dropped Columbus to 1-3-1 in its past five games, but the Blue Jackets remain in the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference going into tonight’s game vs. Carolina. Ottawa, Detroit and Philadelphia are hot on the Jackets’ heels, though, just two points behind with each holding a game in hand heading into tonight’s busy NHL slate.

For the Blue Jackets, the goal against Carolina will be to get back to the game the team played both in the first period against Boston and for 60 minutes two weeks ago against the Hurricanes, when Columbus took an early lead and kept building on it on the way to a 5-1 victory.

“We’ll move on,” Bowness said. “We’ll get them ready for Tuesday. We had a great game against Carolina last game. We’ll address what needs to be addressed. It’s all going to be positive going into Tuesday. We’re not going to look back on this and dwell on it too much. Like we always do, ‘This is what happened. We lost a 3-0 lead. Why?’ It’s my job to explain to them why, and it’s their job to take it and listen and learn from it and grow from it, and that’s what we’ll do.”

The season has officially reached the final 10 percent, with the contest vs. Carolina marking eight games to go. The Blue Jackets remain in the thick of the race, and captain Boone Jenner said tonight is all about responding and then finishing strong.

“It’s a tough loss obviously, and we know what’s at stake,” Jenner said after Sunday’s game. “We are where we are right now. We can’t change the games that we didn’t get points. We have eight huge games here the rest of the way, and I think we have to learn from nights like tonight and things we need to get better at in order to get some more wins down the stretch here to get us to where we want to be.”