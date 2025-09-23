Blue Jackets, Sabres to meet again, this time in Buffalo

The Blue Jackets dropped a 4-0 final Monday night vs. Buffalo at Nationwide Arena in preseason action, but they won't have to wait long to try to get revenge. The two teams will meet again Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in Buffalo's KeyBank Center in the third preseason contest for the Blue Jackets.

The game will be streamed in CBJ television territory at BlueJackets.com and the Blue Jackets mobile app, as well as broadcast on 97.1 The Fan.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

After this game, Columbus will host Pittsburgh on Wednesday night to complete a stretch of four preseason games in four days.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.