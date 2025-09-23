Blue Jackets, Sabres to meet again, this time in Buffalo

Columbus' third preseason game will be streamed Tuesday night on BlueJackets.com and heard on 97.1 The Fan

By Blue Jackets Staff
The Blue Jackets dropped a 4-0 final Monday night vs. Buffalo at Nationwide Arena in preseason action, but they won't have to wait long to try to get revenge. The two teams will meet again Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in Buffalo's KeyBank Center in the third preseason contest for the Blue Jackets.

The game will be streamed in CBJ television territory at BlueJackets.com and the Blue Jackets mobile app, as well as broadcast on 97.1 The Fan.

After this game, Columbus will host Pittsburgh on Wednesday night to complete a stretch of four preseason games in four days.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards

11 Miles Wood
16 Brendan Gaunce
20 Hudson Fasching
21 Isac Lundestrom
27 Zach Aston-Reese
62 Riley Bezeau
63 Ryland Mosley
65 Luca Del Bel Belluz
82 Mikael Pyyhtia
83 Oiva Keskinen
88 Roman Ahcan
93 Max McCue

Defensemen

2 Jake Christiansen
14 Daemon Hunt
37 Dysin Mayo
48 Christian Jaros
57 Charlie Elick
81 Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders

28 Ivan Fedotov
36 Zach Sawchenko
