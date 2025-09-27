Blue Jackets get their chance to say goodbye to Fleury

When it comes to Marc-Andre Fleury, Adam Fantilli learned to be careful about what he wishes for.

The longtime NHL goalie, legend of the game and noted prankster is in the midst of a well-deserved goodbye to professional hockey. Fleury retired from the NHL this spring, but he will suit up for one last time (theoretically; one can never know with the seemingly ageless netminder) tonight for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they host the Blue Jackets in a preseason contest.

It’s a opportunity to play a final game in the city he won three Stanley Cups, and it comes on the heels of wearing the Team Canada colors this May at the IIHF World Championship. There, he was teammates with CBJ forwards Fantilli and Kent Johnson, and Fantilli approached Fleury with a unique request at the event.

“At the beginning of the tournament, I told Flower I would like a stick if that was fine with him,” Fantilli said. “And I told him he could prank me for the whole tournament if he felt like that was needed. I guess he did take that (opportunity).”

Most notably, as Team Canada forward Porter Martone divulged at the tournament, Fleury sewed the cuff of Fantilli’s pants shut so that the youngster couldn’t put them on after a game.

Considering Fleury has been known to hang teammates’ clothes from the rafters, once removed the tires from teammate Brandon Duhaime’s car and even gave some Pens’ players vehicles new decorations yesterday, you could say Fantilli might have gotten off easy.

“He did ask me, he was like, ‘You sure?’” Fantilli said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s fine.’ I definitely got what I asked for. It was fun.”

Of course, while Fleury developed a reputation as one of the game’s elite pranksters, he brought a heck of a lot more to the table. On top of his status as one of the game's elite goaltenders throughout his two-decade career, he was known for his love for the game, the zeal with which he approached each day and being one of the league’s all-time good guys.

“He’s just an incredible person – like, incredible person,” said CBJ head coach Dean Evason, who twice served as Fleury’s head coach. “Only cares about the team. I was very fortunate to have coached him in Minnesota and then we had him at the World Championships this year as well, and he’s just a fun guy to be around. His teammates love him, but make no mistake, he’s a competitor and he’ll compete his (butt) off here tonight.”

Drafted first overall by the Pens in the 2003 NHL Draft, Fleury spent 13 seasons with Pittsburgh, four with Vegas, four with Minnesota and one with Chicago in his 21-year career. The 2021 Vezina Trophy winner is second all-time behind Martin Brodeur in both games played (1,051) and wins (575) among NHL goalies.

Twenty-six of those games and 15 of those victories came against the Blue Jackets, as Fleury posted a 15-7-2 record, 2.32 GAA and .921 save percentage in the regular season against Columbus. He also backstopped the Penguins to playoff series wins over Columbus in both 2014 and ‘17, though many CBJ fans will largely remember one behind-the-net misplay that led to the Jackets’ first-ever home playoff victory.

In sum, it’s one of the more remarkable NHL careers of our time, but for those who know the goaltender, what stands out the most is the presence he brought to the rink each and every day.

“Honestly, it was very surreal to be around Flower,” said defenseman Daemon Hunt, who played with Fleury in Minnesota before being traded to the Blue Jackets in November. “Just being around a guy like that who’s been in the league for so long, it’s really cool to see. I was growing up playing video games with him, stuff like that. That’s the type of stuff you take with you for life, and it’s so cool to be around him.

“It’s actually amazing how much he smiles and how much he enjoys it. When we’re on the ice, he’s always yelling and making jokes, and he’s the hardest worker I’ve ever seen. But at the same time, he enjoys it. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.”

Brendan Gaunce, who also skated for the Wild a season ago before an offseason trade back to the Blue Jackets, had a similar appreciation for Fleury. Gaunce skated in 12 games last year with the Wild but was a healthy scratch for portions of the campaign, while Fleury served as Minnesota’s backup goalie, playing 26 games. As a result, they were often on the ice together as extras getting in work with one another after the game group finished up.

“We had a lot of time together just solo on the ice, and it’s pretty inspiring to see someone that’s around 40 and still have that passion, still have the compete every day even if it’s just he and I on the ice,” Gaunce said. “Those days are hard for even young guys, but for him to come in and have that zest and just enjoy what he’s doing, it kind of rubs off on everybody. It’s a great example that in life, you’re just supposed to enjoy what you’re doing, and I think he did that and exemplified that.”

Fantilli won’t get one final chance to play in a game with Fleury, as he’s not on the CBJ roster for tonight’s contest, but in the end that might save him a pair of pants. And having had the chance to spend some time with the future Hall of Famer, the CBJ center is excited to see Fleury get another chance to put on the pads for an NHL contest.

“I’m really happy he’s going to get that game against us,” Fantilli said. “He’s an amazing guy to be around. I’ve never really seen anyone enjoy being around the rink as much as that guy, so that was something I learned from him. ... You know (the Pittsburgh fans) are going to show for him. He deserves it. He had a hell of a career, so it’s going to be cool to see.”