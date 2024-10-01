Blue Jackets announce roster moves

The Blue Jackets have added four players to their roster from AHL Cleveland, loaned Hunter McKown to the Monsters

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added four players to their training camp roster from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. In addition, forward Hunter McKown has been loaned to the AHL team. The training camp roster now stands at 39 players, including 23 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders.

Columbus has recalled defensemen Cole Clayton and Stanislav Svozil as well as goaltender Zach Sawchenko from Cleveland. Forward Jake Gaudet has also been added to the Blue Jackets’ training camp roster on a pro tryout contract.

The Blue Jackets play their sixth preseason game tonight at 8 p.m. at Enterprise Center against the St. Louis Blues. The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on 97.1 Sports Radio The Fan.

Interested in learning more about the Pick 6 Flex Plan, presented by Franklin University? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Blue Jackets continue preseason at St. Louis

Blue Jackets drop 3-2 final to Caps

Camp Q&A: Chinakhov hopes to build on last year's success

Blue Jackets host Capitals on Monday at Nationwide Arena

For Owen Sillinger, camp is the chance of a lifetime

Blue Jackets score five in the third to down Sabres

Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by six

Blue Jackets welcome Buffalo to Nationwide Arena

Fantilli hat trick leads Blue Jackets past Caps

Blue Jackets trim camp roster by five players

Camp Q&A: Johnson put in the work this summer

What we've learned through one week of CBJ camp

Blue Jackets head to Washington to take on the Caps

Camp Q&A: Fantilli feels more comfortable in year two

Blue Jackets, 97.1 The Fan announce radio programming for 2024-25 season

Blue Jackets shut out Blues in preseason action

Camp Q&A: Harris excited to join the culture of the Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets host St. Louis in preseason home opener