Blue Jackets announce roster moves

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added four players to their training camp roster from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. In addition, forward Hunter McKown has been loaned to the AHL team. The training camp roster now stands at 39 players, including 23 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders.

Columbus has recalled defensemen Cole Clayton and Stanislav Svozil as well as goaltender Zach Sawchenko from Cleveland. Forward Jake Gaudet has also been added to the Blue Jackets’ training camp roster on a pro tryout contract.

The Blue Jackets play their sixth preseason game tonight at 8 p.m. at Enterprise Center against the St. Louis Blues. The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on 97.1 Sports Radio The Fan.