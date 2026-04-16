Blue Jackets loan Aston-Reese, Del Bel Belluz to Cleveland (AHL)

Aston-Reese notched five points in 27 games with the Blue Jackets this season, while Del Bel Belluz played in 14 contests

new cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Luca Del Bel Belluz to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Aston-Reese, 31, registered one goal and four assists for five points with 12 penalty minutes in 27 contests with the Blue Jackets this season. He has notched 49-53-102 and 165 PIM in 416 career appearances with the Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins since making his NHL debut in 2017-18. He has recorded 7-15-22 and 39 PIM in 106 games with Columbus since being claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 7, 2024.

The 6-1, 203-pound Staten Island, New York native has added 39-51-90 and 142 PIM in 148 career appearances over five AHL campaigns (2016-19, 2023-24, 2025-26). He has registered 7-7-14 and 15 PIM in 25 contests with the Monsters in 2025-26. He was originally signed by Pittsburgh to a two-year, entry level contract on Mar. 14, 2017.

Del Bel Belluz, 22, collected 0-1-1 and four penalty minutes in 14 contests with the Blue Jackets in 2025-26. He has recorded 3-7-10 and four penalty minutes in 30 career games with the team since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. The 6-1, 185-pound center was selected by Columbus in the second-round, 44th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

A native of Woodbridge, Ontario, Del Bel Belluz has added 58-83-141 and 26 PIM in 172 career AHL games with Cleveland since making his professional debut in 2023-24. The 2026 AHL All-Star has registered career highs in assists, points and power play goals with 22-35-57 and nine PPG in 53 outings with the Monsters this season

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