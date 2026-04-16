Blue Jackets loan Aston-Reese, Del Bel Belluz to Cleveland (AHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Luca Del Bel Belluz to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Aston-Reese, 31, registered one goal and four assists for five points with 12 penalty minutes in 27 contests with the Blue Jackets this season. He has notched 49-53-102 and 165 PIM in 416 career appearances with the Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins since making his NHL debut in 2017-18. He has recorded 7-15-22 and 39 PIM in 106 games with Columbus since being claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 7, 2024.

The 6-1, 203-pound Staten Island, New York native has added 39-51-90 and 142 PIM in 148 career appearances over five AHL campaigns (2016-19, 2023-24, 2025-26). He has registered 7-7-14 and 15 PIM in 25 contests with the Monsters in 2025-26. He was originally signed by Pittsburgh to a two-year, entry level contract on Mar. 14, 2017.

Del Bel Belluz, 22, collected 0-1-1 and four penalty minutes in 14 contests with the Blue Jackets in 2025-26. He has recorded 3-7-10 and four penalty minutes in 30 career games with the team since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. The 6-1, 185-pound center was selected by Columbus in the second-round, 44th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

A native of Woodbridge, Ontario, Del Bel Belluz has added 58-83-141 and 26 PIM in 172 career AHL games with Cleveland since making his professional debut in 2023-24. The 2026 AHL All-Star has registered career highs in assists, points and power play goals with 22-35-57 and nine PPG in 53 outings with the Monsters this season