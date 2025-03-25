Blue Jackets assign forward Luca Pinelli to AHL Cleveland

The fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft posted 37 goals and 71 points in 52 games with Ottawa of the OHL this season

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned forward Luca Pinelli from the Ottawa 67’s in the Ontario Hockey League to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Pinelli, 19, has totaled 128 goals and 124 assists for 252 points with 209 penalty minutes, 45 power play goals, 838 shots on goal and a cumulative +26 plus/minus rating in 246 career appearances with Ottawa since making his OHL debut in 2021-22. He has recorded 35-plus goals and 70 or more points in each of the past two campaigns.

A native of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Pinelli posted 37-34-71 with 63 PIM, 15 PPG and 258 shots on goal in 52 games with the 67’s in 2024-25. He registered career highs in points-per-game (1.37), assists (tied), power play goals (tied) and penalty minutes and finished fifth-T in the league in power play goals as well as 11th-T in goals and shots on goal. He ranked third in the OHL in goals and fifth in power play goals (tied) and shots on goal in 2023-24 with 48-34-82, 15 PPG and 266 shots on goal in 68 contests with Ottawa.

The 5-9, 172-pound forward represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships, finishing with 1-1-2 in five games. He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Friday against the Vancouver Canucks. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

