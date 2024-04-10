Blue Jackets add Trey Fix-Wolansky to roster on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, the club announced today.

Fix-Wolansky, 24, has recorded two goals and two assists for four points with two penalty minutes and 38 shots on goal in 25 career appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He has collected 0-1-1 with two penalty minutes and 14 shots on goal in 10 games with the team in 2023-24.

The native of Edmonton, Alberta has added 84-113-197 with 175 penalty minutes in 221 career AHL contests with the Monsters since making his pro debut during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. He is among AHL scoring leaders in 2023-24 with 24-34-58 in 55 games. The 5-7, 191-pound forward was selected by Columbus in the seventh round, 204th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday when they visit the Florida Panthers. Game time from FLA Live Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.