Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner nominated for 2026 King Clancy Award

The Columbus Blue Jackets proudly announce that team captain Boone Jenner has been nominated for the 2026 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.

Jenner, 32, has registered 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points with 42 penalty minutes and 124 shots on goal, while averaging 16:05 of ice time in 64 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He became the first player to skate in 800 career games with the franchise on March 29 vs. Boston. He also recorded his 200th career assist on January 15 against Vancouver, 400th career point with an assist on December 31 against New Jersey and notched his 200th career goal on October 11 at Minnesota.

Selected by Columbus in the second-round, 37th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft, the Dorchester, Ontario native has notched 210-208-418, 456 PIM, 31 game-winning goals and 1,984 shots on goal on 17:27 TOI in 805 career appearances over 13 NHL seasons. The forward is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, ranks second in shots on goal and third in goals, assists, points and game-winning goals. The 6-2, 204-pound forward has served as the team’s captain for the past five campaigns since 2021.

Off the ice, he launched “Boone’s Buddies” this season to support children and families navigating medical challenges. Designed in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, the program brings families staying at the Ronald McDonald House and receiving care at Nationwide Children’s Hospital to Blue Jackets home games. Each game night provides a moment of connection, comfort, and fun during an otherwise difficult journey. After every hosted game, Jenner spends time with the family to share stories, take photos, and create meaningful memories together.

A strong community advocate throughout his Columbus career, Jenner has been actively engaged in the club’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives, including meeting families at home games and visiting children during the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. As the NHL Hockey Fights Cancer Champion for the Blue Jackets, Jenner helps elevate patient stories and support fundraising efforts, and he remains closely involved in team-led outreach that supports families affected by cancer. His steady presence at hospital visits, family meet and greets, and other HFC community activities has made him a reassuring and familiar source of comfort for families navigating difficult times.

Nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy are selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award. The King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to select his Club to receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.