Blue Jackets announce roster moves

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Erik Gudbranson on Injured Reserve and added goaltender Jet Greaves to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. In addition, the Blue Jackets placed forward Dylan Gambrell on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Monsters.

Gudbranson, 32, who has skated in the Blue Jackets’ first three games in 2024-25, suffered an upper body injury in the team’s home opener against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. He has registered 34 goals and 99 assists for 133 points with 841 penalty minutes in 792 career NHL games with eight teams since being selected third overall by Florida at the 2010 NHL Draft. The 6-5, 222-pound Ottawa, Ontario native was signed by the Blue Jackets as a free agent on July 13, 2022 and has recorded 7-32-39 in 151 appearances. He set single season career highs with 6-20-26 and 74 PIM in 78 outings with Columbus in 2023-24.

Greaves, 23, has posted a 3-7-0 record with a 3.44 goals-against average (GAA) and .912 save percentage (SV%) in 10 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto. He recorded a 3-6-0 record with a 3.49 GAA and .908 SV% in nine outings in 2023-24. He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The 6-0, 190-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario has posted a 61-41-11 record with a 3.00 GAA, .904 SV% and four shutouts in 119 career AHL games with the Monsters, including going 0-1-0 and an .800 SV% in one contest in 2024-25. He set a Cleveland franchise single-season record, while ranking second-T among AHL netminders in victories in 2023-24 with a 30-12-4 record, 2.93 GAA, .910 SV%, 1,318 saves and one shutout in 46 outings. He led the league in SV% in the playoffs and ranked second in GAA (min. 10 GP), finishing with an 8-5 record, 2.17 GAA, .926 SV%, 375 saves and one shutout in 13 appearances.

Gambrell, 28, made the Blue Jackets’ 23-player season-opening roster but did not appear in the first three games. He has notched 17-23-40 with 79 PIM in 233 career NHL contests with the Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks from 2017-23. The 6-0, 191-pound Bonney Lake, Washington native has added 37-57-94 with 53 PIM in 135 career games over four AHL campaigns with the Toronto Marlies and San Jose Barracuda from 2018-24. He registered 14-22-36 with 16 PIM and 121 shots on goal in 66 contests with the Marlies in 2023-24. The forward was originally selected by San Jose in the second round, 60th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft and signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with Columbus on July 2, 2024.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.