Statement from Columbus Blue Jackets ownership group

Blue Jackets announce roster for game at St. Louis

Gameday St Louis
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

After a 1-0-1 start to the preseason Sunday with an overtime win and a shootout loss vs. Pittsburgh, Columbus plays preseason game No. 3 of eight tonight in St. Louis. The 8 p.m. ET game will be streamed live at BlueJackets.com and heard on flagship station 97.1 The Fan.

The game will mark the preseason debut for Blue Jackets veteran Sean Kuraly, while both Alexandre Texier and Carson Meyer will play after scoring Sunday night vs. the Penguins.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

The Blue Jackets play the Blues tonight and in Buffalo on Saturday before returning for three straight home exhibition games Monday, Oct. 3 vs. St. Louis; Wednesday, Oct. 5 vs. Buffalo; and Thursday, Oct. 6 vs. Washington.

The roster for tonight's game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards
4 Cole Sillinger
7 Sean Kuraly
19 Liam Foudy
21 Josh Dunne
41 Hunter McKown
42 Alexandre Texier
43 Justin Pearson
50 Eric Robinson
52 Emil Bemstrom
64 Trey Fix-Wolansky
67 James Malatesta
72 Carson Meyer
Defensemen
2 Andrew Peeke
5 Denton Mateychuk
51 Nicolas Meloche
62 Samuel Knazko
74 Corson Ceulemans
77 Nick Blankenburg
Goaltenders
35 Aaron Dell
73 Jet Greaves
CBJ Preseason Roster at St. Louis, Sept. 26
- 0.28 MB
Download CBJ Preseason Roster at St. Louis, Sept. 26