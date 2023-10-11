Rey Supremo announced as Blue Jackets tequila partner

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Nationwide Arena are excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Specialty Wine-Spirits ahead of the 2023-24 National Hockey League (NHL) season. The Ohio-based company focuses on manufacturing, importing, and distribution of wine and spirits. The company’s premium tequila, Rey Supremo, will be the Proud Tequila Partner of the NHL franchise and its home arena.

“The Blue Jackets are excited to have Rey Supremo join our family of partners for the next three years. We know CBJ fans will love and get behind the truly delicious tequila they serve.” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Shirk.

“We are proud to bring this additive free, family owned and award-winning tequila to The 5th Line. We formally launched Rey Supremo in Columbus and look forward to a deeper relationship within this city,” said John Aranza, Vice President of Sales at Specialty Wine-Spirits.

Rey Supremo’s five blends of tequilas – Rosa, Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, Extra Anejo – will be available at the newly designated Rey Supremo Bar located on the main concourse at section 110/111 upon entering through the Front Street Entrance.