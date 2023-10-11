News Feed

 blue jackets sign justin danforth to one year extension

Blue Jackets sign Justin Danforth to one-year extension
meet the 2023 2024 columbus blue jackets roster

Meet the Blue Jackets: Breaking down the 2023 opening roster
blue jackets 2023 foundation golf classic

New faces help lead to another successful CBJ Golf Classic 
blue jackets announce 2023-24 season-opening roster

Blue Jackets set 2023-24 season-opening roster
blue jackets 2023 2024 season preview

Blue Jackets 2023-24 season preview
blue jackets at capitals preseason recap

Blue Jackets come from behind to beat Caps in preseason finale
blue jackets announce roster move

Blue Jackets announce roster move
blue jackets conclude preseason with game at washington

Blue Jackets end preseason slate at Washington
blue jackets trim training camp roster by 11 players

Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by 11 players
blue jackets q and a johnny gaudreau

CBJ Q&A: Gaudreau is ready for year two in Columbus
blue jackets announce wild turkey hat trick bar in nationwide arena

Blue Jackets announce new Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar
blue jackets recap washington final preseason home game

Blue Jackets drop preseason game to Capitals
blue jackets trim training camp roster by five players

Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by five players
blue jackets celebrate 2023 24 season opener with plaza party presented by nationwide

Celebrate the CBJ season at the Opening Night Plaza Party
blue jackets question and answer patrik laine

CBJ Q&A: Laine embracing leadership role, time in Columbus
blue jackets sabres home preseason recap

Blue Jackets down Sabres to win second straight
blue jackets question and answer kent johnson

CBJ Q&A: Johnson looks to add to his game in year two
blue jackets host sabres in preseason action

Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason action

Rey Supremo announced as Blue Jackets tequila partner

Rey Supremo’s five blends of tequilas will be available at the newly designated Rey Supremo Bar located on the main concourse at Nationwide Arena

rey supremo logo
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Nationwide Arena are excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Specialty Wine-Spirits ahead of the 2023-24 National Hockey League (NHL) season. The Ohio-based company focuses on manufacturing, importing, and distribution of wine and spirits. The company’s premium tequila, Rey Supremo, will be the Proud Tequila Partner of the NHL franchise and its home arena.

“The Blue Jackets are excited to have Rey Supremo join our family of partners for the next three years.  We know CBJ fans will love and get behind the truly delicious tequila they serve.” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Shirk.

“We are proud to bring this additive free, family owned and award-winning tequila to The 5th Line. We formally launched Rey Supremo in Columbus and look forward to a deeper relationship within this city,” said John Aranza, Vice President of Sales at Specialty Wine-Spirits.

Rey Supremo’s five blends of tequilas – Rosa, Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, Extra Anejo – will be available at the newly designated Rey Supremo Bar located on the main concourse at section 110/111 upon entering through the Front Street Entrance.