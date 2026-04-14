Blue Jackets recognize Boone Jenner for outstanding community leadership

Launched this season, Boone’s Buddies is a new initiative created by Jenner to support children and families navigating medical challenges. Designed in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, the program brings families staying at the Ronald McDonald House and receiving care at Nationwide Children’s Hospital to Blue Jackets home games. Each game night provides a moment of connection, comfort, and fun during an otherwise difficult journey. After every hosted game, Jenner spends time with the family to share stories, take photos, and create meaningful memories together.

“Partnering with Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets has been an incredible experience for our team at the Ronald McDonald House,” said Dee Anders, Executive Director and CEO of RMHC of Central Ohio. “Through his ‘Boone’s Buddies’ program, Boone brings more than just smiles. He brings moments of hope, connection, and joy to the families we serve. His genuine compassion and commitment to giving back to our Central Ohio community has made a lasting impact on our House and reminds our families that they are seen, supported, and never alone during some of their most challenging days.”

Boone and Maggie have been actively engaged in the Blue Jackets’ Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives, including meeting families at home games and visiting children during the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. As the NHL Hockey Fights Cancer Champion for the Blue Jackets, he helps elevate patient stories and support fundraising efforts, and he remains closely involved in team-led outreach that supports families affected by cancer. His steady presence at hospital visits, family meet‑and‑greets, and other HFC community activities has made him a reassuring and familiar source of comfort for families navigating difficult times.

“The Community MVP award highlights those who make a lasting impact beyond the game, and Boone reflects that through his genuine commitment to being present and engaged in the community,” said Tara Battiato, Executive Director of the Blue Jackets Foundation and Sr. Director of Community Development.