The Columbus Blue Jackets are proud to announce that team captain Boone Jenner has been named the club’s 2025-26 Community MVP, recognizing his leadership, compassion, and deep commitment to families across central Ohio. In this special 25th anniversary season, Jenner becomes a two-time awardee, having also earned the honor in 2019–20. His recognition again this year reflects a long-standing dedication to supporting families and building strong community relationships throughout the region. The honor was revealed to Jenner with the help of his wife, Maggie, and their son, Tommy, who wore a custom bib that read “My Dad is the 2025-26 Community MVP.
Blue Jackets recognize Boone Jenner for outstanding community leadership
The team’s captain was surprised by the honor with the help of his wife and son
Launched this season, Boone’s Buddies is a new initiative created by Jenner to support children and families navigating medical challenges. Designed in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, the program brings families staying at the Ronald McDonald House and receiving care at Nationwide Children’s Hospital to Blue Jackets home games. Each game night provides a moment of connection, comfort, and fun during an otherwise difficult journey. After every hosted game, Jenner spends time with the family to share stories, take photos, and create meaningful memories together.
“Partnering with Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets has been an incredible experience for our team at the Ronald McDonald House,” said Dee Anders, Executive Director and CEO of RMHC of Central Ohio. “Through his ‘Boone’s Buddies’ program, Boone brings more than just smiles. He brings moments of hope, connection, and joy to the families we serve. His genuine compassion and commitment to giving back to our Central Ohio community has made a lasting impact on our House and reminds our families that they are seen, supported, and never alone during some of their most challenging days.”
Boone and Maggie have been actively engaged in the Blue Jackets’ Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives, including meeting families at home games and visiting children during the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. As the NHL Hockey Fights Cancer Champion for the Blue Jackets, he helps elevate patient stories and support fundraising efforts, and he remains closely involved in team-led outreach that supports families affected by cancer. His steady presence at hospital visits, family meet‑and‑greets, and other HFC community activities has made him a reassuring and familiar source of comfort for families navigating difficult times.
“The Community MVP award highlights those who make a lasting impact beyond the game, and Boone reflects that through his genuine commitment to being present and engaged in the community,” said Tara Battiato, Executive Director of the Blue Jackets Foundation and Sr. Director of Community Development.
As the organization celebrates 25 years of Blue Jackets hockey, Jenner’s recognition adds to the legacy of Community MVPs who have shaped the club’s culture of service. His efforts this season have also earned him recognition at the league level, as he has been named the Blue Jackets’ nominee for the NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice while making a meaningful humanitarian impact in his community.
In celebration of the Community MVP Award, the Columbus Blue Jackets will make a $5,000 donation on Jenner’s behalf to the charity he selects, furthering the impact of his community work.
For more on the Boone’s Buddies program or to support its mission, visit BlueJackets.com/BooneGivesBack. To learn more about the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, visit BlueJackets.com/Foundation.
The team has recognized a player for outstanding community service since the 2002-03 season. Past winners are: 2002-03 – Tyler Wright; 2003-04 – Luke Richardson; 2005-06 – Manny Malhotra; 2006-07 – Jody Shelley; 2007-08 – Dan Fritsche; 2008-09 – Rick Nash; 2009-10 – R.J. Umberger; 2010-11 – Jared Boll; 2011-12 – Marc Methot; 2012-13 – Derek MacKenzie; 2013-14 – Derek MacKenzie; 2014-15 – Nick Foligno; 2015-16 – David Clarkson; 2016-17 – Nick Foligno; 2017-18 – Sergei Bobrovsky; 2018-19 – Nick Foligno; 2019-20 – Boone Jenner; 2020-21 – Cam Atkinson; 2021-22 – Jack Roslovic; 2022-23 – Zach Werenski; 2023-24 – Zach Werenski; 2024-25 – Zach Werenski.