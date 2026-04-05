Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation announces 2026 scholarship recipients

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of its 2026 scholarships, recognizing three exceptional high school seniors from central Ohio for their achievements in academics, athletics, leadership, and community service. Through these awards, the Foundation continues its commitment to empowering local youth and supporting their pursuit of higher education.

The John H. McConnell Scholarship, a $10,000 award, has been presented to Sophia Lopez-Ramirez of Cedarville High School. A nationally recognized scholar and community leader, Lopez-Ramirez has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to service, education, and advocacy. She is the founder of the Champion City Spelling Bee, creating opportunities for students in underserved communities, and has secured more than $28,000 in grant funding to support youth prevention initiatives. A National Merit Semifinalist and University of Chicago admit, she has also served as a student representative at the state level, advocating for education policy and expanding access to opportunities for rural students. Her work reflects the core values of integrity, compassion, and leadership that defined Blue Jackets founder John H. McConnell.

The High School Hockey Scholarship, a $10,000 award, has been presented to Abram Alvarado of New Albany High School. A dedicated student-athlete and leader, Alvarado has balanced academic excellence with a strong commitment to his team and community. A varsity hockey assistant captain, he has played a key role in organizing team workouts and fostering a culture of accountability and teamwork. Off the ice, he serves as a student coach for youth hockey players and volunteers in a variety of community initiatives, while excelling academically as an Ohio Governor’s Merit Scholar and National Merit Commended Student. His passion for hockey, leadership, and service embodies the spirit of the game and the mission of the Foundation.

The Paul Donskov Legacy Scholarship, a $3,500 award, has been presented to Grayden Graves of Grove City High School. Established by the Donskov family and implemented by the Blue Jackets Foundation, the scholarship honors the legacy of Paul Donskov, a visionary leader and tireless advocate who played a pivotal role in growing youth hockey in central Ohio. Graves, a varsity hockey captain and goaltender, has distinguished himself through resilience, leadership, and dedication both on and off the ice. In addition to his athletic accomplishments, he gives back to the game by coaching youth players and volunteering in his community, while maintaining strong academic performance. He plans to attend The Ohio State University and pursue a career in the medical field.

With this year’s recipients, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation has now awarded more than $370,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors since launching the program in 2008.

“These remarkable students represent the very best of our community and the future leaders we are proud to support,” said Tara Battiato, Sr. Director of Community Development & Executive Director of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation. “Sophia, Abram, and Grayden have each demonstrated an exceptional commitment to excellence in the classroom, on the ice, and in their communities. We are honored to invest in their futures and look forward to the impact they will continue to make.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation congratulates Sophia, Abram, and Grayden on their well-deserved scholarships. Their achievements were recognized during tonight’s Blue Jackets game at Nationwide Arena against the Winnipeg Jets.

To learn more about the Blue Jackets Foundation, visit BlueJackets.com/Foundation.