Blue Jackets activate Mathieu Olivier off Injured Reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated right wing Mathieu Olivier off Injured Reserve, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The team also announced left wing Eric Robinson has been designated non-roster and placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Olivier, 26, missed the season opener against Philadelphia on Thursday with a leg injury. He has registered eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points with 169 penalty minutes and 111 shots on goal, while averaging 11:01 of ice time in 114 career games with the Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators since making his NHL debut in 2019-20.

Born in Biloxi, Mississippi, the 6-1, 222-pound forward set single-season career highs in goals, assists, points and games played with 5-10-15, 81 penalty minutes and 75 shots on goal in 66 games in his first season with the Blue Jackets in 2022-23. He was acquired by Columbus from Nashville in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick on June 30, 2022.

Robinson, 28, has recorded 37-44-81 with 40 penalty minutes and 366 shots on goal, while averaging 12:54 of ice time in 260 career NHL games since signing an entry level contract with the Blue Jackets on Mar. 26, 2018. The 6-1, 211-pound native of Bellmawr, New Jersey tallied 12-12-24 in 72 games with Columbus in 2022-23, setting a career high in goals.