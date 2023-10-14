News Feed

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue opening homestand vs. Rangers
Blue Jackets place Zach Werenski on IR, recall David Jiricek
Fantilli's birthday debut is one he won't soon forget
Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach
Blue Jackets announce extensions with radio partners 97.1 The Fan, Columbus Alternative 105.7
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets open 2023-24 vs. Flyers at Nationwide
Blue Jackets broadcaster Jeff Rimer to retire following 2023-24 season
Blue Jackets add Josef Boumedienne as assistant coach
Rey Supremo announced as Blue Jackets tequila partner
Blue Jackets sign Justin Danforth to one-year extension
Meet the Blue Jackets: Breaking down the 2023 opening roster
New faces help lead to another successful CBJ Golf Classic 
Blue Jackets set 2023-24 season-opening roster
Blue Jackets 2023-24 season preview
Blue Jackets come from behind to beat Caps in preseason finale
Blue Jackets announce roster move
Blue Jackets end preseason slate at Washington
Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by 11 players

Blue Jackets activate Mathieu Olivier off Injured Reserve

Eric Robinson has been designated non-roster and placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated right wing Mathieu Olivier off Injured Reserve, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.  The team also announced left wing Eric Robinson has been designated non-roster and placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Olivier, 26, missed the season opener against Philadelphia on Thursday with a leg injury.  He has registered eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points with 169 penalty minutes and 111 shots on goal, while averaging 11:01 of ice time in 114 career games with the Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators since making his NHL debut in 2019-20.  

Born in Biloxi, Mississippi, the 6-1, 222-pound forward set single-season career highs in goals, assists, points and games played with 5-10-15, 81 penalty minutes and 75 shots on goal in 66 games in his first season with the Blue Jackets in 2022-23.  He was acquired by Columbus from Nashville in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick on June 30, 2022.

Robinson, 28, has recorded 37-44-81 with 40 penalty minutes and 366 shots on goal, while averaging 12:54 of ice time in 260 career NHL games since signing an entry level contract with the Blue Jackets on Mar. 26, 2018.  The 6-1, 211-pound native of Bellmawr, New Jersey tallied 12-12-24 in 72 games with Columbus in 2022-23, setting a career high in goals.