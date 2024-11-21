Blue Jackets activate F Kent Johnson off injured reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Kent Johnson off Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Johnson, 22, has missed the last 14 games with an upper body injury suffered against Buffalo on October 17. He has recorded two goals and three assists for five points with eight shots on goal, while averaging 16:46 of ice time in four contests in 2024-25. The 6-0, 180-pound native of Port Moody, British Columbia has recorded 24-40-64 and 28 penalty minutes on 14:08 of ice time in 134 career appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. He was selected by Columbus in the first round, fifth overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Columbus returns to action tonight when the club hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nationwide Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.