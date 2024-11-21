Blue Jackets activate F Kent Johnson off injured reserve

Johnson has missed the last 14 games with an upper body injury suffered against Buffalo on October 17

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Kent Johnson off Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Johnson, 22, has missed the last 14 games with an upper body injury suffered against Buffalo on October 17. He has recorded two goals and three assists for five points with eight shots on goal, while averaging 16:46 of ice time in four contests in 2024-25. The 6-0, 180-pound native of Port Moody, British Columbia has recorded 24-40-64 and 28 penalty minutes on 14:08 of ice time in 134 career appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. He was selected by Columbus in the first round, fifth overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Columbus returns to action tonight when the club hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning at Nationwide Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

Shop now and score big! Black Friday offers are available now through December 1, including exclusive deals on tickets and merchandise!

SHOP NOW

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Hockey Fights Cancer vs. Lightning

Recapping a busy day for the Blue Jackets

Five years later, anthem singer excited to return to Nationwide Arena 

Blue Jackets loan D David Jiricek and F Mikael Pyyhtia to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

Blue Jackets to host Meyer Shank Racing drivers December 12

Fantilli happy to be back on the ice in year two

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets blow by Bruins

Blue Jackets score early, late to down Bruins

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to get back to their game in Boston

CBJ's Boston crew excited to return to their college days

Canadiens pull away from Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head to Montreal for Saturday showdown

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets break losing skid vs. Pens

Blue Jackets defeat Penguins to get back in win column

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Penguins in Metro battle

Blue Jackets activate Gavin Brindley off Injured Reserve

Blue Jackets host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 21, presented by OhioHealth

Fabbro sees a new opportunity with the Blue Jackets