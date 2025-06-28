Blue Jackets 2025 draft blog: Day two

The second day of the NHL draft is under way! Stay up to date on the CBJ picks throughout the day, as Columbus enters with five selections.

DRAFT COVERAGE: CBJ draft hub | Day one recap

1:54 PM ET: After trading up for Detroit's 76th overall pick, the Blue Jackets have selected Malte Vass.

Vass, a 6-2½, 195-pound shutdown defenseman from Karlstad, Sweden, posted a 2-9-11 line in 40 games for Färjestad BK in the J20 Nationell. Vass has risen up the ranks of the Swedish junior leagues, culminating in a five-game stint in the SHL this past season.

Vass is not regarded for his point production but for his hard-nosed defensive game. He is a physical force on the blue line and isn't afraid to lay a hit to stop opposing offensive players.

He has committed to play next season at Boston University.

- Jane McNally

1:52 PM ET: The Blue Jackets have made a trade, acquiring the 76th overall pick (third round) from Detroit and sending their fourth-round pick in this draft (109th overall) and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft to the Red Wings.

12:20 PM ET: Good afternoon, CBJ fans!

It's bright and early in Los Angeles, but we've moved into the afternoon hours here in Columbus as the second day of the 2025 NHL draft gets under way.

Columbus was busy on day one, adding forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood in a trade before drafting defenseman Jackson Smith (14th overall) and goaltender Pyotr Andreyanov (20th overall).

Day two could be a little slower, as the Blue Jackets didn't have a pick in the second round coming in and traded their third-round pick in the deal with Colorado. Columbus enters the day with picks No. 109 (fourth round), 160 (fifth round), 173 (sixth round), 205 (seventh round) and 218 (seventh round), but you never know what might happen on day two.

Journalism intern Jane McNally and I will be posting updates here throughout the day, so stay tuned!

- Jeff Svoboda