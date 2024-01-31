Adam Fantilli to miss approximately eight weeks

The rookie suffered a calf laceration when his left leg was struck by a skate blade Sunday against Seattle

Adam fantilli reelase
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks due to a calf laceration, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.  Fantilli suffered the injury when his left leg was struck by a skate blade during last Sunday's game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Fantilli, 19, is among the National Hockey League’s top rookies in 2023-24 as he ranks third-T in goals and fourth in points among all rookies, tallying 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in 49 games.  He also ranks second among first-year players with 115 shots on goal.

The Nobleton, Ontario native was selected by Columbus with the third overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft.  In 2022-23, he became the third freshman to win the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the top U.S. collegiate player after racking up 30-35-65 in 36 games at the University of Michigan.  He also earned First Team All-America and First Team All-Big Ten honors and helped the Wolverines advance to the NCAA Frozen Four.

The Blue Jackets return to action following the NHL All-Star and midseason breaks on Saturday, February 10 when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning.  Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m.  The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 105.7 FM in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

