25th Anniversary Alumni Autographed Throwback Jersey Winner

25th Anniversary Alumni Autographed Throwback Jersey Winner

Tyler Rodgers

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!

News Feed

Blue Jackets fall to Jets in Nationwide Arena

Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation announces 2026 scholarship recipients

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to snap skid against Jets at Nationwide

Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson undergoes shoulder surgery

Blue Jackets drop Metro matchup vs. Carolina

Blue Jackets celebrate the 5th Line with special fan festivities

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Hurricanes meet again, this time in Raleigh

Blue Jackets add forward Zach Aston-Reese on emergency recall

Blue Jackets battle back, but Carolina pulls away late

Murray gets ready to say goodbye after 25 years on the mic

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to handle the storm vs. Hurricanes

Blue Jackets recall Luca Del Bel Belluz from AHL Cleveland

Logan has helped make Columbus a destination city for sports

Blue Jackets fall in shootout to Bruins

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets get right back at it, hosting Bruins

Sharks score late to down Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets return to Nationwide to host Sharks

First responders help Blue Jackets introduce kids to hockey