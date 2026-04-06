25th Anniversary Alumni Autographed Throwback Jersey Winner
25th Anniversary Alumni Autographed Throwback Jersey Winner
Tyler Rodgers
Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.
Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!