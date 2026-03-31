Murray gets ready to say goodbye after 25 years on the mic

The Blue Jackets' public address announcer is hitting a memorable milestone in his final season as the voice of Nationwide Arena

Murraybug
By Madeline Bradshaw / BlueJackets.com

“JACKETS, ON THE POWER PLAAAAAAY!” 

Every Columbus Blue Jackets fan knows those words. Hearing it likely brings back fond memories of enjoying a game at Nationwide Arena. 

It’s the phrase that made Greg Murray and his voice synonymous with Blue Jackets hockey as the team’s public address announcer for 25 seasons.  

Since the Blue Jackets arrived, Murray has been the soundtrack to some of the most unforgettable moments, including goals, introductions and penalties, in team history. Since the first puck drop at Nationwide Arena, he hasn’t missed a single game.  

Tonight, he will be behind the PA mic for his 1,000th regular-season or playoff game, a remarkable achievement that few NHL players reach. 

Earlier this year, Murray announced that he will step away at the end of this season, leaving behind a legacy of passion and dedication to his family, his community and the Blue Jackets. 

In the late 1990s, Murray never expected he would become the unmistakable voice of the newly announced NHL franchise. Working as a radio broadcaster, his studio window faced the corner of Nationwide Arena as it was being constructed in downtown Columbus. A simple exchange with a coworker launched a journey he had no idea would lead him here more than two decades later.

Murray2

Greg Murray, left, and in-arena host Mike Todd host an episode of Rink Report on New Year's Eve in 2006.

© JAMIE SABAU

When his colleague asked if he would consider trying out for the public address announcer’s job, Murray dismissed the idea. But when pressed for a reason, Murray came up short. 

“I didn’t have an answer,” Murray said. “I never thought of it.” 

He didn’t grow up around hockey, so the job wasn’t even on his radar, but he thought it could be fun. When he called his wife, Julie, Murray joked that she was surprisingly supportive. 

“This woman, with a 3-year-old and a 9-month-old at home, said, ‘Well, that could be good for your career,’” Murray said. “What was going through her mind was, ‘You know nothing about hockey. You're never gonna get this job, so go ahead.’ Little did she know.” 

To prepare, Murray shadowed the public address announcers for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators.  

“I got to sit with John Barbero, who was the legendary PA guy for the Pens for years and years,” Murray said. “I sat up at the top of the United Center and watched the Blackhawks. It was really cool.” 

Murray began the audition process, which ended up lasting almost a year, and it ended with him and Julie deciding to commit to one year with the Blue Jackets. 

“That was 25 seasons ago,” Murray said. “They just keep printing me credentials.” 

Since then, Murray’s typical gameday routine hasn’t changed much. He arrives at the arena a few hours early to prepare and for a quick meeting with the organization’s game presentation staff to ensure the night runs smoothly.  

In a league that has included players with such names as Per Svartvadet, Brady Skjei and Arber Xhekaj, Murray said practice is key.  

“The main thing is player names,” he said. “The first thing I'll do is come in and go through the entire roster of the visiting team and make sure I know how to announce things. 

“We've got a website that the PA announcers all contribute to at the beginning of the season. We'll each go through our individual rosters and record the players' names. I’ll also go to YouTube and listen to opposing teams’ calls for goals and such because you can pretty much find everybody.” 

If he wants to make sure, Murray will ask the visiting radio team to confirm the correct pronunciation. 

When his preparation is complete, Murray enjoys dinner, then takes a lap around the concourse for some movement before puck drop, where he often ends up in conversation with CBJ fans. 

Twenty-five years have left Murray with special memories. Unsurprisingly, his favorite game was Game 4 of the 2019 playoff series against Tampa Bay, when the Blue Jackets completed the first-round sweep of the Presidents’ Trophy winner. 

“I mean, this place was ridiculous,” Murray said. “When the sweep happened, nobody left the building. Nick Foligno and Cam Atkinson spoke, and everyone stayed in their seats. We had waited 20 years for this. 

“The team went down the tunnel, and people were still kind of milling about in the seats, and I couldn't bring myself to leave. I just sat in the penalty box and looked around until every person walked out.” 

Opposite of the roaring playoff crowd, Murray also remembers the moment of silence for the Blue Jackets founder, John H. McConnell, after his passing in 2008. 

“The opening night after Mr. Mac passed, I got the chance to emcee,” Murray said. “We did a moment of silence for him. Everybody got a hat, and we tipped a hat to Mr. Mac. When we did that, I was acutely aware of the HVAC system in the ceiling. I could hear it running. That's how quiet it was.” 

Back behind the mic, Murray introduces the teams, and the puck is dropped. When a goal is scored or a penalty is called, he announces it. When the Blue Jackets draw a penalty, everyone looks forward to the iconic phrase that comes next. 

“JACKETS, ON THE POWER PLAAAAAAY!” 

According to Murray, the phrase was created organically. He credits Kimberly Kershaw, the team’s former director of event presentation and video production, for the idea.  

“One day, she said, ‘I want you to say Jackets on the power play,’” Murray said. “So I said it, and I looked at her, and she goes, ‘That was okay. Next time, I want you to say it really big.’ 

“Next time we went on a power play, I turned on the mic, and I have no idea where it came from, but what came out of my mouth is literally what you hear now, going back to season one. 

“I do it live every time. I described it to somebody recently as, every time, I want it to come from my toes, as if my life depends on it. I put everything I can into Jackets on the power play.” 

Away from the rink, the Murray family has created a legacy of service and faith. When Julie’s mother passed away from Alzheimer’s disease in 2017, they became advocates for Alzheimer’s research.  

“I caught my wife at a weak moment and suggested that we do a golf outing, and she agreed,” Murray said. “Over the past five years we've done a charity golf outing called Voices Fore ALZ, with all of the proceeds benefiting the Central Ohio Alzheimer's Association." 

Murray said the event has raised almost a quarter of a million dollars for Alzheimer’s research, education and resources. 

As his final season winds down, Murray has found himself reflecting on his time with the Blue Jackets, but he is also looking forward to what the future holds. He is excited to make new memories at Nationwide Arena – from the stands, this time.  

“I've made sacrifices and missed some things for my kids,” he said. “Every time somebody asks why I’m retiring, I say, ‘I’ve got a list a mile long of people I want to go to a hockey game with.’ I've never been to a hockey game with my sons. They've been in the building. They've been here for a game. They've seen me do what I do, but I've never sat with them. They're 29 and 26, and now I've got a grandson.”

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to handle the storm vs. Hurricanes

Blue Jackets recall Luca Del Bel Belluz from AHL Cleveland

Logan has helped make Columbus a destination city for sports

Blue Jackets fall in shootout to Bruins

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets get right back at it, hosting Bruins

Sharks score late to down Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets return to Nationwide to host Sharks

First responders help Blue Jackets introduce kids to hockey

Bolduc breaks tie in 3rd, Canadiens edge Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish road swing at Montreal

Blue Jackets assign defenseman Charlie Elick to AHL Cleveland

Blue Jackets Foundation collaborates with Highlights magazine on a special co-branded edition

Winning Thoughts: Werenski leads way in key victory over Flyers

Blue Jackets top Flyers, move into 2nd in Metropolitan Division

Blue Jackets announce Kimberly-Clark Professional as new corporate partner

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face another key division game in Philadelphia

Odelein relishes chance to return to Columbus

Islanders end Blue Jackets' 12-game point streak