Blue Jackets recall Luca Del Bel Belluz from AHL Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Del Bel Belluz, 22, has recorded three goals and seven assists for 10 points with four penalty minutes, 31 shots on goal and averaged 11:23 of ice time in 29 career appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2023-24 season. The 6-1, 185-pound center has collected 0-1-1, four PIM and 11 shots in 13 games with the team in 2025-26. He was selected by Columbus in the second-round, 44th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

A native of Woodbridge, Ontario, Del Bel Belluz has added 58-83-141, 26 PIM and a cumulative +2 plus/minus rating in 172 career AHL games with Cleveland since making his professional debut in 2023-24. He has registered AHL career highs in assists, points and power play goals with 22-35-57 and nine PPG in 53 outings with the Monsters in 2025-26. The 2026 AHL All-Star ranks eighth-T in the league in scoring and ninth-T in power play goals, and leads Cleveland in goals, assists, points and power play goals.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday vs. the Carolina Hurricanes. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on ESPN+ and Hulu. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.