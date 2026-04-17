Wedgewood and Blackwood Win 2025-26 William M. Jennings Trophy

DENVER - The 2025-26 National Hockey League regular season concluded with Avalanche goaltenders Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood winning the 2025-26 William M. Jennings Trophy, presented annually to the goaltender(s) who plays a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season.

The Avalanche finished the regular season allowing a League-low 203 goals (including shootout-deciding markers) to finish ahead of the next closest team, the Dallas Stars (226), by 25 goals. Wedgewood (31) and Blackwood (23) were the winning goaltenders in 54 of the club’s 55 victories and joined Patrick Roy in 2001-02 as the only other instance in Avalanche/Nordiques history to take home the honor. Established in 1981-82, Colorado/Quebec is now the 13th franchise to have representatives capture the award on multiple occasions.

In addition to Wedgewood’s 31 wins, he finished the campaign with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and four shutouts over 45 games – all single-season career-highs. He became the first Avalanche/Nordiques goaltender ever to pace the League in both GAA and Sv% and the first to lead in GAA since Patrick Roy (1.94) in 2001-02. The Brampton, Ontario, native also ranked among NHL netminders in wins (T-4th) and shutouts (T-3rd). Eight of his victories came over the course of a career-high eight-game win streak from Oct. 28–Nov. 23, recording a .932 Sv% and a 1.75 GAA in that stretch. The netminder was also tabbed the NHL's Third Star for the week for Oct. 13-19 after going 3-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA, .954 Sv%.

Blackwood appeared in 39 games and ranked eighth in the circuit in GAA (2.51) and tied for 10th in shutouts with three. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound netminder posted two of his clean sheets in consecutive showings from Nov. 22-26 (61 total saves) to anchor a career-high shutout streak of 173:31 that spanned appearances on Nov. 13-29, good for the third-longest in franchise history. He also became the first Avalanche goaltender to reject two penalty shots in one season since Peter Budaj in 2006-07. Overall, Blackwood’s final record finished at 23-10-2 and added a .904 Sv% to his season stats.

Wedgewood and Blackwood are the second goaltending duo in Avalanche/Nordiques history to each have 20 or more wins, joining Stephane Fiset and Patrick Roy (both 22) in 1995-96.

2025-26 is the first time two goaltenders qualified for the Jennings Trophy since 2022-23 when Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins teamed up to win the award.