Avalanche Give Back to Community Through TeamFit Event

After their practice, Avalanche forwards Jack Drury and Jimmy Vesey took time out of their days to give back to the community that supports them. The two forwards helped lead fitness exercises for children at the Avs’ TeamFit Event.

Additionally, Avalanche Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Alexi Pianosi and Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Bobby Lucas explained that the exercises the children were doing are the same ones the Avs players participate in. Bernie, the Avs’ mascot, also made an appearance.

The children were split into groups led by Drury, Vesey, Pianosi and Lucas and did high-knees, skip-ups, pull-ups along with several other exercises.