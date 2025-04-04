Avalanche Give Back to Community Through TeamFit Event

Jack Drury and Jimmy Vesey Help Lead Fitness Exercises for Children

727369928-ca-2425-teamfit-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

After their practice, Avalanche forwards Jack Drury and Jimmy Vesey took time out of their days to give back to the community that supports them. The two forwards helped lead fitness exercises for children at the Avs’ TeamFit Event.

Additionally, Avalanche Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Alexi Pianosi and Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Bobby Lucas explained that the exercises the children were doing are the same ones the Avs players participate in. Bernie, the Avs’ mascot, also made an appearance.

The children were split into groups led by Drury, Vesey, Pianosi and Lucas and did high-knees, skip-ups, pull-ups along with several other exercises.

TeamFit_3 28 25_033

“We did a nice little warm-up and then a couple of different bodyweight exercises that Alexi runs us through all the time,” Drury said.

He added that he had a fun experience with TeamFit.

“They were rowdy,” Drury said about the children. “But it’s fun to be doing exercises and not sit in a classroom.”

After the exercises, the children did a Q&A session where they got to know the Avs a little better.

Drury said it’s huge for him to be able to give back to the community.

“They all support us so well,” Drury said.

TeamFit_3 28 25_052

The Avs center also spoke about the importance of being active.

“It’s well documented how important exercise is for mental health and being a happy person,” Drury said. “So, it’s a nice way to do it.”

The Avalanche continue to make an impact on the community with their play on the ice and their work off of it.

