Francesco Dell’Elce Excited to be Drafted by Colorado

Francesco Dell’Elce is the latest UMass (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) defenseman to join the Avalanche organization.

The club selected Dell’Elce in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft after his freshman season at UMass, and he said he was both excited and shocked when he learned the Avs drafted him.

“The high-caliber players that play here, I think there’s a lot of guys that I watch and kind of look up to and try and model my game after,” Dell’Elce said. “So I was really excited.”

Another defenseman in the organization with ties to UMass is two-time Norris Trophy winner, Cale Makar, who played two seasons with the Minutemen. Dell’Elce said Makar is a popular name on campus.

“To this day, he’s still talked about by teachers I take classes with,” Dell’Elce said. “Not even just in the hockey aspect. They talk about not only he was a great player, but a great person. So I think that’s something that our school tries to preach, and something that I’m also trying to become.”

As a freshman in 2024-25, Dell’Elce posted 24 points (7g/17a) in 40 games, leading all Minutemen blueliners in goals and assists. He said his skating and his brain are his biggest assets.

“I think when those are going, I’m at my best,” Dell’Elce said.

Dell’Elce said his biggest area of growth this past season was on the defensive side of the puck.

“I think that’s just something I’m going to continue to grow for as long as I’m playing hockey,” Dell’Elce said. “So I think that’s just something I’m going to keep chipping away at.”

As for the success he had as a freshman, Dell’Elce gave the credit to his head coach at UMass, Greg Carvel.

“My success this year doesn’t happen without Carvs,” Dell’Elce said. “I think I’ve learned so much since stepping on campus at UMass. And I think he was a big part of my success.”

Entering his sophomore season, Dell’Elce hopes to use this development camp to take a bigger role.

“I’m a year older,” Dell’Elce said. “I’m not a freshman anymore. So I think both offensively and defensively, I want to have even more of an impact next year.”