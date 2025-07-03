Francesco Dell’Elce Excited to be Drafted by Colorado

Avalanche Selected Dell’Elce in 2025 NHL Draft

CA-25-Francesco Dell'Elce-web-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Francesco Dell’Elce is the latest UMass (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) defenseman to join the Avalanche organization.

The club selected Dell’Elce in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft after his freshman season at UMass, and he said he was both excited and shocked when he learned the Avs drafted him.

“The high-caliber players that play here, I think there’s a lot of guys that I watch and kind of look up to and try and model my game after,” Dell’Elce said. “So I was really excited.”

Another defenseman in the organization with ties to UMass is two-time Norris Trophy winner, Cale Makar, who played two seasons with the Minutemen. Dell’Elce said Makar is a popular name on campus.

“To this day, he’s still talked about by teachers I take classes with,” Dell’Elce said. “Not even just in the hockey aspect. They talk about not only he was a great player, but a great person. So I think that’s something that our school tries to preach, and something that I’m also trying to become.”

As a freshman in 2024-25, Dell’Elce posted 24 points (7g/17a) in 40 games, leading all Minutemen blueliners in goals and assists. He said his skating and his brain are his biggest assets.

“I think when those are going, I’m at my best,” Dell’Elce said.

Dell’Elce said his biggest area of growth this past season was on the defensive side of the puck.

“I think that’s just something I’m going to continue to grow for as long as I’m playing hockey,” Dell’Elce said. “So I think that’s just something I’m going to keep chipping away at.”

As for the success he had as a freshman, Dell’Elce gave the credit to his head coach at UMass, Greg Carvel.

“My success this year doesn’t happen without Carvs,” Dell’Elce said. “I think I’ve learned so much since stepping on campus at UMass. And I think he was a big part of my success.”

Entering his sophomore season, Dell’Elce hopes to use this development camp to take a bigger role.

“I’m a year older,” Dell’Elce said. “I’m not a freshman anymore. So I think both offensively and defensively, I want to have even more of an impact next year.”

News Feed

Preparation is Key for Avs Prospect Max Curran

Avalanche Agrees to Terms with Brent Burns

Avalanche Signs Attard

Avalanche Signs Tynan, Ahcan

Avalanche Signs Kelly

Avalanche Signs Miner

Avalanche Signs Malinski

Avalanche Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Avalanche Add to Prospect Pool at 2025 NHL Draft

Avalanche Select Three Players In 2025 NHL Draft

Avalanche Acquires Brindley, Third And Second-Round Picks From Blue Jackets

Significant Draft Picks in Avalanche/Nordiques Franchise History

All Hail Cale: Makar Posted Historic Season, Won Second Norris Trophy in 2024-25

This is What Nate Dogg Does

Avalanche Announce 2025 Development Camp Schedule

Colorado To Host 2025 Rookie Showcase At South Suburban Sports Complex

Logan O’Connor Made an Impact on Both Sides of the Puck in 2024-25

Josh Manson Reached 600-Game Milestone in Fourth Season with Avalanche