The Colorado Avalanche will hold their on-ice sessions of Development Camp from July 1-3. All on-ice sessions are free and open to the public. All times are subject to change. Rosters and on-ice groups will be announced on a later date.

Tuesday, July 1st

On-ice sessions at Family Sports, 8:10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, July 2nd

On-ice sessions at Family Sports, 8:10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Thursday, July 3rd

On-ice sessions at Family Sports (full team), 8:10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.