Avalanche Signs Kelly

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Parker Kelly to a four-year contract extension through the 2029-30 season.

Kelly, 26, played a career high tying 80 games for the Avalanche in 2024-25 and registered 19 points (8g/11a). The 11 helpers and 19 points set a single-season career high, while the eight tallies matched his personal best (2023-24). The forward paced Colorado with 161 hits and recorded 72 blocked shots to rank fifth on the club. Kelly dressed in all seven postseason games last season – the first such games of his career – and chipped in one assist (0g/1a).

During his first season with Colorado, Kelly also set a career-high with 12:45 average time on ice per game and ranked second among Avs forwards with 1:57 of average shorthanded time on ice per night. Additionally, Kelly posted two different games of 11 hits in the playoffs (Game 4 and Game 6 of the First Round), good for two of the five highest totals an Avalanche individual has thrown in the postseason since the stat was first tracked in 2007-08.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward enters 2025-26 with 54 career points (25g/29a) in 257 regular-season games from 2020-25 with the Avalanche and Ottawa Senators. He’s also cleared 100 hits in each of his four full NHL campaigns. Kelly joined the Avalanche organization by signing a two-year contract on July 1, 2024.

A native of Camrose, Alberta, Kelly originally signed with Ottawa as an amateur free agent on Sept. 19, 2017 and suited up in 128 AHL games with the Senators minor league affiliate, the Belleville Senators, from 2017-22. He collected 49 points (26g/23a) over that span and finished that stint as an alternate captain with Belleville in 2021-22. Kelly also appeared in two Calder Cup playoff games in 2021-22.

Prior to turning pro, Kelly competed in 273 career WHL games with the Prince Albert Raiders from 2015-19 where he notched 188 points (93g/95a) and served as alternate captain during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He recorded 21 points (11g/10a) over 35 WHL postseason contests and helped the Raiders capture the WHL championship in 2019.