Cale Makar continues to demonstrate why he is one of the greatest defensemen of not only his era, but in the history of the game. In 2024-25, he led defensemen in several major stat categories on the way to winning his second Norris Trophy.
All Hail Cale: Makar Posted Historic Season, Won Second Norris Trophy in 2024-25
Makar Posted First 30-Goal Campaign by Blueliner Since 2008-09
Cale Makar’s 2024-25 Regular-Season Ranks Among NHL Defensemen
Statistic
Amount (NHL rank among defensemen)
Goals
32 (1st)
Assists
60 (1st)
Points
92 (1st)
Even-Strength Goals
16 (2nd)
Even-Strength Points
54 (T-1st)
Power-Play Goals
12 (1st)
Power-Play Points
35 (1st)
Shorthanded Goals
2 (1st)
Time On Ice Per Game
25:43 (3rd)
Takeaways
60 (2nd)
By scoring 32 goals, Makar posted the first 30-goal campaign by a defenseman since Mike Green recorded 31 goals in the 2008-09 season. Additionally, he set his own franchise record for points in a season by a defenseman with 92. Along with winning the Norris Trophy, Makar was also a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award and finished sixth in Hart Trophy voting.
Throughout the first six seasons of his career, Makar’s 428 points in 395 games are the third most in NHL history through a blueliner’s first 400 games, trailing only Bobby Orr (508) and Paul Coffey (475).
Makar hit the ground running to start the 2024-25 season, recording at least a point in each of the team’s first 13 games of the campaign. That is tied for the second longest season-opening point streak by a defenseman, trailing only Bobby Orr’s 15-game streak to begin the 1973-74 campaign.
That 13-game streak was one of Makar’s 11 multi-game point streaks in 2024-25, including six multi-game, multi-point streaks.
Cale Makar’s 2024-25 Regular-Season Point Streaks
Multi-Game Point Streaks
11
Longest Multi-Game Point Streak
13 games (Oct. 9th-Nov. 5th)
Multi-Game Multi-Point Streaks
6
Longest Multi-Game Multi-Point Streak
3 Games (Oct. 30th-Nov. 5th and Dec. 19th-Dec. 22nd)
Makar posted a defensemen-leading 27 multi-point games this season, including six multi-goal contests, highlighted by a six-point (2g/4a) outing against the San Jose Sharks on March 6th.
He also posted a blueliner-best seven different three-point outings. Two of those were a pair of two-goal, one assist outings in 5-4 wins on the road against the New York Rangers on January 26th and against the Edmonton Oilers on February 7th.
Cale Makar’s 2024-25 Regular-Season Point Breakdown
Games with a Point
54
Multi-Point Games
27 (Most among NHL defensemen)
Two-Point Games
19 (2nd among NHL defensemen)
Three-Point Games
7 (Most among NHL defensemen)
Six-Point Games
1 (Only such game among NHL defensemen)
Of Makar’s 32 goals this season, four were game-winning tallies, highlighted by an electric overtime-winner against the Dallas Stars on March 16th.
Entering the 2025-26 season, Makar has two years remaining on his contract. He’s five games from 400, 88 points from 400 and 72 points from 500.