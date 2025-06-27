All Hail Cale: Makar Posted Historic Season, Won Second Norris Trophy in 2024-25

Throughout the first six seasons of his career, Makar’s 428 points in 395 games are the third most in NHL history through a blueliner’s first 400 games, trailing only Bobby Orr (508) and Paul Coffey (475).

Makar hit the ground running to start the 2024-25 season, recording at least a point in each of the team’s first 13 games of the campaign. That is tied for the second longest season-opening point streak by a defenseman, trailing only Bobby Orr’s 15-game streak to begin the 1973-74 campaign.

That 13-game streak was one of Makar’s 11 multi-game point streaks in 2024-25, including six multi-game, multi-point streaks.