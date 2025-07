Max Curran took his game to a new level in 2024-25. After posting 32 points (5g/27a) in 40 games in 2023-24, the center led his team in points in 2024-25, recording 74 points (22g/52a) in 65 games for the WHL’s Tri-City Americans.

He said his preparation ahead of this past season contributed to his jump in production and gave credit to those around him.

“Having a great group of guys around me really helped,” Curran said. “And [I] just tried to do my best and it paid off.”