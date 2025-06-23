Colorado To Host 2025 Rookie Showcase At South Suburban Sports Complex

Tournament To Be Held Sept. 12-14

CA-25-rookieFaceoff-16x9 (1)
By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization will host the 2025 Rookie Showcase. The annual tournament among select NHL clubs will take place from Sept. 12-14 at South Suburban Sports Complex in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The Rookie Showcase, which the Avalanche previously hosted in 2016, rotates its location every year among the participating teams.

The three-game event will feature top prospects of the Avalanche, Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights. The showcase configuration sees one game on Friday, Sept. 12, one game on Saturday, Sept. 13 and one game on Sunday, Sept. 14. The full game schedule for all three teams can be found below.

Further information, including but not limited to fan attendance and playing rosters, will be announced at a later date. Tickets will be made available to the public in August. Sign up for Avs Alert to receive ticket information and event updates: www.Coloradoavalanche.com/avsalert

Tournament Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 12

Colorado vs. Utah -- 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Utah vs. Vegas -- 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Colorado vs. Vegas -- 1:00 p.m.

