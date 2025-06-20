Avalanche Announces 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Colorado To Play Six Exhibition Games, Including Split-Squad Game To Open Slate

CA-2526-preseason-schedule-16x9 (1)
By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

The Avalanche will play a total of six exhibition games, three as the home team and three as the visitors. The slate sees the club matched up with a total of three opponents – Dallas, Utah and Vegas – over the six-game schedule with a home-and-home setup against all of them. Colorado opens the exhibition season with a split-squad matchup with the Mammoth on Sept. 21; both games will be in Denver but the second site will be announced at a later date. The remaining contests sees the Avalanche play their final two home games against the Stars and Golden Knights to close out September, and then begin October with the last two on the road in Vegas and Dallas.

All six games can be heard on Altitude Sports Radio, 92.5 FM or 950 AM. All radio broadcasts can also be streamed on AltitudeSportsRadio.com or the Altitude Sports Radio App. Local and national television broadcast information will be announced at a later time.

Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will be made available for purchase when the 2025-26 regular-season schedule is announced at a later date. Limited memberships are still available for 2025-26 by visiting coloradoavalanche.com/memberships.

2025-26 Avalanche Preseason Schedule (Times Subject to Change)

Day
Date
Opponent
Time (MT)
Location
Sunday
Sept. 21
at Utah
TBD
Denver (TBD)
Sunday
Sept. 21
Utah
TBD
Denver (Ball Arena)
Saturday
Sept. 27
Dallas
5 p.m.
Denver (Ball Arena)
Tuesday
Sept. 30
Vegas
6 p.m.
Denver (Ball Arena)
Wednesday
Oct. 1
at Vegas
7 p.m.
Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)
Saturday
Oct. 4
at Dallas
4 p.m.
Dallas (American Airlines Center)

News Feed

Parker Kelly Thrived in His First Season with Colorado

Avalanche Signs Stienburg, Polin

Jack Drury Provided Elite Face-Off Ability as Avalanche Trade Acquisition

Welcome Back, Cap: Gabriel Landeskog Made His Triumphant Return to Avalanche Lineup

Four Avalanche Players Named to Initial Olympic Rosters

MacKinnon, Makar Selected to Team Canada's 2026 Olympic Roster

Necas Selected to Czechia's 2026 Olympic Roster

Landeskog Selected to Sweden's 2026 Olympic Roster

Samuel Girard Continues to Provide Steady Presence on Defense

Makar, Mackinnon Earn 2024-25 First Team Postseason All-Star Honors

Consistency Personified: Devon Toews’ Excellence on Defense Continued in 2024-25

Makar Wins 2024-25 James Norris Memorial Trophy

Cale Makar Joins Select Group of Multiple-Time Norris Trophy Winners

Martin Necas Posted Career-High in Assists, Points in 2024-25

A Pair of New Faces on the Blueline: Sam Malinski & Keaton Middleton

Scott Wedgewood Provided Boost in Net After Trade to Colorado

All Aboard! Valeri Nichushkin Made Major Impact on Avalanche in 2024-25

A Work of Art: Artturi Lehkonen Posted Career-High 27 Goals in 2024-25