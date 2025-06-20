Avalanche Announces 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

The Avalanche will play a total of six exhibition games, three as the home team and three as the visitors. The slate sees the club matched up with a total of three opponents – Dallas, Utah and Vegas – over the six-game schedule with a home-and-home setup against all of them. Colorado opens the exhibition season with a split-squad matchup with the Mammoth on Sept. 21; both games will be in Denver but the second site will be announced at a later date. The remaining contests sees the Avalanche play their final two home games against the Stars and Golden Knights to close out September, and then begin October with the last two on the road in Vegas and Dallas.

All six games can be heard on Altitude Sports Radio, 92.5 FM or 950 AM. All radio broadcasts can also be streamed on AltitudeSportsRadio.com or the Altitude Sports Radio App. Local and national television broadcast information will be announced at a later time.

Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will be made available for purchase when the 2025-26 regular-season schedule is announced at a later date. Limited memberships are still available for 2025-26 by visiting coloradoavalanche.com/memberships.