This is What Nate Dogg Does

Ted Lindsay Award Finalist Finished Tied for League-Lead in Assists, Second in Points

By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

After a third consecutive season with at least 110 points, Nathan MacKinnon continues to cement himself in rarefied air amongst the NHL’s greatest players. Of the 12 players in league history to record three consecutive seasons with at least 110 points, MacKinnon is one of three to do so since the turn of the century. The only other player in franchise history to reach this mark is Peter Stastny, who did so with the Quebec Nordiques from 1981-82 through 1983-84.

In each of the last two seasons, at least 80 of MacKinnon's points have been assists, making him the first player in franchise history to post consecutive seasons with 80+ assists.

MacKinnon recorded 116 points, including a co-league-leading 84 assists, in 79 regular-season games. In seven playoff games, he posted 11 points (7g/4a). He also finished second in even-strength points (78) and power-play points (38) while leading forwards in time on ice per game (22:47).

Nathan MacKinnon 2024-25 Regular-Season Highlights

After leading the Avs in points for a seventh season, MacKinnon tied Stastny for the second most such instances in franchise history, trailing only Joe Sakic (12 seasons). MacKinnon was also named a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, given annually to the league’s most outstanding player as voted on by members of the NHLPA.

Of the 62 games where MacKinnon recorded a point, he registered multiple points in 32 of those games. That means he had 15 more multi-point games than games with zero points.

Nathan MacKinnon's 2024-25 Regular-Season Point Breakdown

Games With a Point
62
Multi-Point Games
32
Two-Point Games
18
Three-Point Games
Nine
Four-Point Games
Two
Five-Point Games
Three (Most in NHL)

MacKinnon reached two different point milestones this season, starting on October 9th against the Vegas Golden Knights when he reached and surpassed the 900-point mark. On March 10th against the Chicago Blackhawks, MacKinnon became the 100th player in NHL history to register 1,000 points and the third player to register 1,000 points with the franchise.

Highlighted by a 13-game streak to begin the season, MacKinnon recorded 11 different multi-game point streaks in 2024-25.

Nathan MacKinnon 2024-25 Regular-Season Point Streaks

Multi-Game Point Streaks
11
Longest Multi-Game Point Streak
13 Games (Oct. 9th-Nov. 5th)
Multi-Game Multi-Point Streaks
Seven
Longest Multi-Game Multi-Point Streak
Four Games (Dec. 19th-27th and March 4th-10th)

During the season, MacKinnon had the opportunity to represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. One of his tournament-leading four goals was the first tally in the competition's history, coming at 56 seconds of the first period of Canada’s opening game against Sweden. Along with helping Team Canada win the tournament, MacKinnon took home the MVP.

After another phenomenal season, MacKinnon’s 1,015 points and 648 assists both rank third all-time in franchise history, while being fifth all-time in goals with 367. Additionally, his 55 goals, 70 assists and 125 points in the playoffs all rank third in franchise history.

Entering the 2025-26 season, MacKinnon has six years remaining on his contract. He’s 30 games from 900, 33 goals from 400, 52 assists from 700 and 85 points from 1,100.

