This is What Nate Dogg Does

After a third consecutive season with at least 110 points, Nathan MacKinnon continues to cement himself in rarefied air amongst the NHL’s greatest players. Of the 12 players in league history to record three consecutive seasons with at least 110 points, MacKinnon is one of three to do so since the turn of the century. The only other player in franchise history to reach this mark is Peter Stastny, who did so with the Quebec Nordiques from 1981-82 through 1983-84.

In each of the last two seasons, at least 80 of MacKinnon's points have been assists, making him the first player in franchise history to post consecutive seasons with 80+ assists.

MacKinnon recorded 116 points, including a co-league-leading 84 assists, in 79 regular-season games. In seven playoff games, he posted 11 points (7g/4a). He also finished second in even-strength points (78) and power-play points (38) while leading forwards in time on ice per game (22:47).