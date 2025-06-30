Avalanche Signs Miner

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed goaltender Trent Miner to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Miner, 24, spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with the Colorado Eagles but also saw his first action with the Avalanche. In the AHL, he posted a 22-10-6 record, a 2.12 GAA, a .918 SV% and three shutouts in 38 regular-season games.

During the regular season, Miner ranked fifth in the AHL in GAA as well as seventh in both Sv% and wins (tied). He was the starter in all nine Calder Cup playoff games for Colorado, logging a 2.15 GAA and a .925 Sv%, both figures that mark franchise bests for a postseason run. The netminder also appeared in two games for the parent club, going 0-1-0 with a 2.62 GAA and a .879 Sv%. On November 15, 2024 he became the lowest drafted Avalanche goaltender to make his NHL debut for Colorado.

The Brandon, Manitoba, native has competed in 68 AHL games with the Eagles from 2020-25, collecting a 35-22-8 record, a 2.21 GAA and a .919 SV% over those 68 career appearances. Additional pro experience includes playing 76 games for the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies from 2021-24 and was twice named ECHL Goaltender of the Week during his tenure.

Prior to turning pro, Miner was a member of the WHL’s Vancouver Giants from 2017-21, compiling a 48-28-5 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Miner was originally drafted by the Avalanche in the seventh round (202nd overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.