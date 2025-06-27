Avalanche Acquires Brindley, Third And Second-Round Picks From Blue Jackets

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has acquired forward Gavin Brindley, a third-round selection (77th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft and a conditional second-round choice in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Columbus Blue Jackets, in exchange for forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood.

Brindley, 20, was Columbus’ second-round pick (34th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft. He spent this past season with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League, where he tallied 17 points (6g/11a) in 52 games during his AHL rookie campaign. The Estero, Florida, native went on to dress in four Calder Cup Playoff games for the Monsters (0g/0a).

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound right wing signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on April 15, 2024 after two seasons at the University of Michigan (2022-24). He made his NHL debut a day later on April 16, 2024 against Carolina, his lone NHL action up to this point.

Brindley finished his collegiate career with 91 points (37g/54a) in 81 games at Michigan. As a sophomore in 2023-24, he recorded a team-leading 53 points (25g/28a) in 40 contests en route to being named the Big Ten Player of the Year and being selected to the NCAA (West) First All-American Team and Big Ten First All-Star Team. Brindley captured the Big Ten Scoring Champion title with 29 points scored against conference opponents in 23 appearances that year.

Internationally, Brindley won a gold medal with the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship after finishing second on the team with 10 points (6g/4a) in seven outings. He also won bronze with Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and silver at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. The right-shot forward also represented his country at the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Prior to enrolling at Michigan, Brindley played two seasons for the Tri-City Storm of the USHL from 2020-22. He finished with 64 points (23g/41a) in 102 total contests and was named to the 2020-21 USHL All-Rookie Second Team during his first campaign.

Coyle, 33, was acquired from the Boston Bruins at this past season’s trade deadline (March 7) and appeared in 19 regular-season games (2g/11a) and seven playoff contests (1g/0a) for the Avalanche.

Wood, 29, signed with Colorado as a free agent on July 1, 2023 and in two seasons with the Avalanche recorded 34 points (13g/21a) in 111 games. He added three points (3g/0a) in 12 playoff outings.