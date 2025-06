The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today their roster for the 2025 Development Camp. Among the 31 total players, the roster is split up by 15 forwards, 11 defensemen and five goaltenders. The 31-player roster includes 12 total draft selections, five players on NHL contracts as well as additional invitees.

The three on-ice days of camp run from July 1-3, are open to the public and will take place at Family Sports Center in Centennial, Colo.