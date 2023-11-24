Taming the Wild

COLORADO AVALANCHE (12-6-0) AT MINNESOTA WILD (5-8-4)

6:30 PM MDT | XCEL ENERGY CENTER | WATCH: TNT | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Minnesota Wild on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center for the first of four matchups between the two teams during the regular season. The Avalanche-Wild tilt can be watched nationally on TNT, with puck drop scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MDT.

Latest Results:

November 22, 2023 | COL: 5, VAN: 2

November 19, 2023 | TOR: 4, MIN: 3 (OT)

ALL HAIL CALE

Cale Makar became the first defenseman in franchise history to register 18 assists in a single calendar month. So far this November, Makar accumulated 20 points (2g/18a) in 10 games played. Out of 10 games, Makar has accumulated exactly three assists in four of those games. Makar’s 24 assists lead all NHL skaters.

FIRE ON ICE

Valeri Nichushkin tallied at least a goal in the last five contests spanning from Nov. 13 through Nov. 22. Furthermore, Nichushkin has accumulated two points in each of his last four games (Nov 15, 2g/0a; Nov 18, 1g/1a; Nov 20, 1g/1a; Nov 22, 1g/1a).

HISTORY

Colorado owns a 59-47-3-12 all-time record against Minnesota, with a 27-23-1-10 mark on the road. Last season the Avalanche went 2-1-0 against the Wild and captured both contests in the Twin Cities. The other matchups between the teams this season are set for March 8 and April 9 in Saint Paul and April 4 in Denver.

Colorado goes into tonight’s matchup following a 5-2 win against Vancouver, while Minnesota posted a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto in the NHL Global Series in Stockholm.

WILD CARD

On November 19, the Wild made up a two-goal deficit in the third period only to lose in overtime. Mats Zuccarello was the only Wild to register multi-points (1g/1a), while six different players picked up an assist.

AVALANCHE AWAITS

Four Avs players (Drouin, Nichushkin, Rantanen, Makar) had a multi-point appearance in Colorado’s 5-2 victory over Vancouver with one goal and one assist apiece. Riley Tufte scored his first goal donning an Avalanche sweater, his second goal of his career, which was the game-winning goal that put the Avs ahead for good in the third period. Makar and Rantanen each topped off the game with a goal in the third.

WILD GOOSE CHASE

Mats Zuccarello leads all active Wild skaters with 26 (5g/21a) career points against the Avalanche in 26 games. Of his 26 points, two goals and 12 assists have been scored in Minnesota. 10 out of his 21 assists against Colorado have been power-play helpers.

Zuccarello leads Minnesota in points (19) and assists (14) during the campaign. The forward has seen the scoresheet in all seven games at Xcel Energy Center.

Kirill Kaprizov leads active Wild in career goals with 10 versus Colorado. Half (five) of his 10 goals have been scored on the power play.

Kaprizov’s next point will be his 250th in his career. Since joining the league in 2020-21, he ranks 12th in points in that span.

NUMBERS GAME

49

Nathan MacKinnon leads active Avalanche plays across the board in points (49), goals (17) and assists (32), in 43 games against the Wild. When on the road, MacKinnon has accumulated 21 of those points (8g/13a).

5

Nichushkin is on a five-game goal streak, marking a career-high and tied for the longest by an NHLer this season.

2

Cale Makar is one point shy of grabbing sole possession of the second-most points by a defenseman in franchise history. Additionally, a trio of helpers tonight would move him into sole possession of second place in the franchise's assist leaderboard among blueliners as well.

AVS APPROACHING MILE(HIGH) STONES

Many Avs are approaching milestones in their careers, so here are some to keep an eye on.

Ryan Johansen is five goals shy of reaching 200 goals in his career.

Ross Colton is eight points away from breaking 100 career points.

Nathan MacKinnon is 10 goals shy of 300 for his career and eight assists away from reaching the 500-assist benchmark.

Valeri Nichushkin needs four more goals to break 100 career goals.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“It’s extremely impressive. Everyone is not always going to be riding a hot streak, not even your hot guys. You’d like to think that if you get a couple of guys hot, especially the big different makers, when they cool off a bit hopefully then someone else can take over. He’s been a constant for us.”

- Colorado Head Coach Jared Bednar on Cale Makar’s performance