Avalanche Defenseman Cale Makar Nominated For James Norris Memorial Trophy

NEW YORK (April 29, 2025) – Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets are the three finalists for the 2024-25 James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Norris Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.