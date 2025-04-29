Avalanche Defenseman Cale Makar Nominated For James Norris Memorial Trophy

By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

NEW YORK (April 29, 2025)Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets are the three finalists for the 2024-25 James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Norris Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Makar opened the season with a 13-game point streak, the second-longest by a defenseman to launch a campaign behind Bobby Orr’s run of 15 games in 1973-74, and went on to lead NHL blueliners in goals (30), assists (62) and points (92). He became the first defenseman to reach the 30-goal mark since Mike Green in 2008-09, with the 30 goals and 92 points setting franchise marks for a defenseman. The Calgary native is the fifth defenseman all-time to post back-to-back 90-point seasons and the first since Paul Coffey (three, 1988-89 to 1990-91) and Al MacInnis (two, 1989-90 to 1990-91). Makar is a Norris Trophy finalist for the fifth time in his first six NHL seasons, after winning the award in 2021-22, finishing second in 2020-21 and placing third in 2022 23 and 2023-24. Only three other players have been voted as a Norris Trophy finalist at least five times within their first six seasons – Orr (6x), Brad Park (5x) and Denis Potvin (5x) – and just two of them have multiple wins within that span – Orr (5x) and Potvin (3x).

