TORONTO (April 30, 2025) – The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today the three finalists for the 2024-25 Ted Lindsay Award are forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenceman Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, along with forward Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The TLA is presented annually to “the most outstanding player in the NHL,” as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.

This season’s finalists include the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner, Kucherov, as well as the defending TLA recipient, MacKinnon, along with the 2024-25 top-scoring defenceman, Makar – marking the first time that two teammates have placed as finalists for the players’ award since it was reintroduced as the Ted Lindsay Award in 2010.

Formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, the TLA is the namesake of the first president of the original Players’ Association and NHLPA pioneer, Ted Lindsay. This season marks the 54 th presentation of the only NHL award voted on by the players themselves.

The three TLA finalists received the most votes from their peers based on their 2024-25 regularseason campaigns.

NATHAN MACKINNON, Colorado Avalanche

MacKinnon played in 79 games for the Colorado Avalanche during the 2024-25 regular season. The forward from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, Canada, recorded his third consecutive 100-point season to place second in league scoring (116 points). MacKinnon became the 12th NHL player to record three consecutive 110-point seasons, while leading all centres in scoring this season. He shared the league lead in assists (84), led the league in shots (320), tied for second in power-play primary assists (17), and he placed second in primary assists (53), even-strength points (78) and power-play points (38). MacKinnon led all forwards in average ice time (22:47) and ranked fourth in points per game (1.47). He became the second-ever Avalanche recipient (Joe Sakic, 2000-01) last season. A four-time TLA finalist (also 2017-18, 2019-20), MacKinnon is seeking to become the first player since Connor McDavid (2016-17, 2017-18) to receive consecutive most outstanding player awards.

CALE MAKAR, Colorado Avalanche

Makar played in 80 regular-season games for the Colorado Avalanche in 2024-25. The defenceman from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, set career highs in goals (30) and points (92) to lead all defencemen while ranking ninth overall in league scoring. Makar also led all defencemen in assists (62) and became only the fifth defenceman in NHL history to reach the 30-goal and 60- assist marks in a single campaign. He became the first defenceman to reach 90 points in consecutive seasons since Paul Coffey (1988-89 to 1990-91) and Al MacInnis (1989-90 to 1990- 91). Makar led all defencemen in power-play goals (12), power-play primary assists (13) and power-play points (35). He recorded a career high in shots (246) and placed third in the NHL in average time on ice (25:43). A first-time finalist for the award, Makar is seeking to become the first defenceman to receive the TLA since Bobby Orr (1974-75).

About the Ted Lindsay Award:

The Ted Lindsay Award is unique as the only NHL award voted on by the players themselves, carrying on the tradition established in 1970-71 with the Lester B. Pearson Award. NHLPA members annually vote on the player they deem to be the most outstanding in the NHL regular season. The award was reintroduced in 2009-10 as the namesake of the late Ted Lindsay to honour his legacy as a Hockey Hall of Fame forward known for skill, tenacity and leadership, along with his role in establishing the original Players’ Association. For more information on the TLA, visit NHLPA.com. Join the conversation by using #TedLindsayAward.