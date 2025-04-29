Avalanche Fall 6-2 to Stars in Game Five

Defeat in Dallas
The Avalanche lost 6-2 to the Dallas Stars in Game Five of the First Round at American Airlines Center on Monday. Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon each scored for Colorado while Martin Necas recorded two assists.
MacKinnon and Lehkonen Score for Colorado
The Avalanche lost 6-2 to the Dallas Stars in Game Five of the First Round at American Airlines Center on Monday. Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon each scored for Colorado while Martin Necas recorded two assists.
Dallas' Wyatt Johnston opened the scoring at nine seconds of the first period.
The Stars doubled their lead when Thomas Harley scored at 19:15 of the first period with a shot from the slot.
Mikko Rantanen gave the Stars a 3-0 lead with a goal off the rush at 1:12 of the second period.
Lehkonen put the Avs on the board at 12:11 of the middle frame with his second goal of the playoffs via a net-front redirect. With the secondary helper on the goal, MacKinnon posted the 68th playoff assist of his career, which is the third most in franchise history.
MacKinnon cut Dallas' lead to one at 14:38 of the second period with his fifth goal of the playoffs via a wrist shot from the slot.
Johnston scored his second goal of the game via a power-play tally at 16:48 of the middle frame with a right-circle wrist shot.
Mason Marchment gave the Stars a 5-2 lead at 18:32 of the second period with a redirect on a shot from the right point.
To begin the third period, Scott Wedgewood replaced Mackenzie Blackwood in Colorado's net.
The Stars took a 6-2 lead when Roope Hintz scored an empty-net goal at 17:55 of the third period.
The Avalanche return to Ball Arena and host the Dallas Stars in Game Six on Thursday on Altitude and Altitude+. The time of the game is to be determined.