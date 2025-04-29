Avalanche Fall 6-2 to Stars in Game Five

How It Happened

Dallas' Wyatt Johnston opened the scoring at nine seconds of the first period.

The Stars doubled their lead when Thomas Harley scored at 19:15 of the first period with a shot from the slot.

Mikko Rantanen gave the Stars a 3-0 lead with a goal off the rush at 1:12 of the second period.

Lehkonen put the Avs on the board at 12:11 of the middle frame with his second goal of the playoffs via a net-front redirect. With the secondary helper on the goal, MacKinnon posted the 68th playoff assist of his career, which is the third most in franchise history.