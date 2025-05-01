Battle at Ball for Game Six

Dallas Stars (3-2, C2) @ Colorado Avalanche (2-3, C3)

7:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, TBS, Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

With their season on the line, the Avalanche host the Dallas Stars in Game Six of the First Round.

Game One: COL 5, DAL 1

Game Two: COL 3, DAL 4 (OT)

Game Three: DAL 2, COL 1 (OT)

Game Four: DAL 0, COL 4

Game Five: COL 2, DAL 6

Defeat in Dallas

The Avalanche lost 6-2 to the Dallas Stars in Game Five of the First Round at American Airlines Center on Monday. Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon each scored for the Avs while Martin Necas posted two assists. The Stars took a 2-0 first-period lead after goals from Wyatt Johnston at nine seconds and Thomas Harley at 19:15. Mikko Rantanen gave the Stars a 3-0 lead with a goal at 1:12 of the middle frame. Lehkonen put the Avs on the board at 12:11 of the middle frame with his second goal of the playoffs via a net-front deflection. At 14:38 of the second period, MacKinnon made it 3-2 with his fifth goal of the playoffs via a wrist shot from the slot. Johnston gave the Stars a 4-2 lead on the power play at 16:48 of the middle frame with a left-circle wrist shot. At 18:32 of the second period, Mason Marchment put the Stars up 5-2. Roope Hintz made it 6-2 when he scored an empty-net goal at 17:55 of the third period.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon is tied for the league lead in goals (5) and tied for eighth in points (7).

The Lumberyard

Mackenzie Blackwood’s .909 save percentage is the sixth best in the NHL among goalies who have played at least 30 minutes.

OC’s Playing

Logan O’Connor is second on the Avalanche in points (5).

Producing Against Dallas

Lehkonen has posted six points (3g/3a) in 11 playoff games against the Stars in addition to 16 points (9g/7a) in 17 regular-season contests.

MacKinnon has registered 25 points (12g/13a) in 19 playoff contests against Dallas in addition to 45 points (17g/28a) in 44 regular-season games.

Brock Nelson has recorded two assists in five playoff games against the Stars in addition to 16 points (7g/9a) in 23 regular-season contests.

The Stars’ Scorers

Johnston leads the Stars in points (5) while being tied for the team lead in goals (2) and assists (3).

Harley is tied for the team lead in goals (2) while being tied for second on the Stars in points (4) and tied for third in assists (2).

Rantanen is tied for the team lead in assists (3) and tied for second in points (4).

A Numbers Game

68

MacKinnon recorded his 68th-career playoff assist on Monday and passed Rantanen for the third most in franchise history.

1.06

Cale Makar’s career playoff average of 1.06 points per game is the second most among defensemen in NHL history with at least 60 playoff games played (Bobby Orr, 1.24).

51.1%

The Avalanche are winning 51.1% of their faceoffs, which is tied for the fourth-highest percentage in the league.

Quote That Left a Mark

“We know the pressure’s on, which is fine. Pressure is a privilege, and you earn that pressure. I think pressure a lot of times can drive the best out of your team. That’s what we’re hoping for tomorrow night. I think the guys are prepared for that.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the pressure of facing elimination