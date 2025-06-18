Jack Drury Provided Elite Face-Off Ability as Avalanche Trade Acquisition

Among the 94 players that took at least 700 face-offs this season, Jack Drury’s 57.8% success rate was the ninth best in the NHL. In seven playoff games, he raised his game at the dot, winning 38/61 (68%) face-offs in the postseason. Since 2000-01, the only player in franchise history to have a higher face-off winning percentage (minimum 50 face-offs taken) through seven playoff games is Lars Eller (65.3%).

In 72 regular-season games with the Avalanche and Hurricanes, Drury posted 18 points (8g/10a), including nine points (5g/4a) in 33 games in a Colorado sweater. The New York, New York, native tallied his first goal as an Av in Madison Square Garden on January 26th in a 5-4 win against the Rangers. Just two nights later, he established his first of two multi-game goal streaks when he tallied against the New York Islanders. His second such streak came from wins against the Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins on February 28th and March 4th, respectively.