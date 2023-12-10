Konecny scores twice, Flyers defeat Avalanche for 4th straight win

Owen Tippett and Travis Sanheim each had a goal and an assist, and Bobby Brink had two assists for the Flyers (15-10-2), who have won five of their past seven games (5-1-1). Carter Hart made 37 saves.

Josh Manson had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Prosvetov made 29 saves for the Avalanche (16-9-2), who have lost five of their past six (1-3-2).

Konecny made it 1-0 when he skated around Colorado defenseman Jack Johnson and scored glove side at 17:41 of the first period.

Nathan MacKinnon tied it 1-1, sneaking a sharp angle shot past Hart on a solo rush at 18:59.

Tippett gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead, chipping in his own rebound at 9:01 of the second period.

Sanheim extended the lead to 3-1 with a wrist shot past the blocker from the right face-off circle at 11:17.

Manson’s point shot got through traffic to make it 3-2 at 12:28.

Konecny scored on a penalty shot to make it 4-2 when his shot bounced over the leg of Prosvetov and into the net at 9:31 of the third period. Konecny was given a penalty shot after MacKinnon was called for holding on a breakaway.

Joel Farabee made it 5-2 when he converted a cross-crease pass by Brink at 10:17.