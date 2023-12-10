Konecny scores twice, Flyers defeat Avalanche for 4th straight win

Hart makes 37 saves, Tippett has 2 points for Philadelphia

CA-2324-web-Recap-16x9 (4)
By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Travis Konecny scored twice, and the Philadelphia Flyers won their fourth straight game, 5-2 against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Owen Tippett and Travis Sanheim each had a goal and an assist, and Bobby Brink had two assists for the Flyers (15-10-2), who have won five of their past seven games (5-1-1). Carter Hart made 37 saves.

Josh Manson had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Prosvetov made 29 saves for the Avalanche (16-9-2), who have lost five of their past six (1-3-2).

Konecny made it 1-0 when he skated around Colorado defenseman Jack Johnson and scored glove side at 17:41 of the first period. 

Nathan MacKinnon tied it 1-1, sneaking a sharp angle shot past Hart on a solo rush at 18:59.

Tippett gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead, chipping in his own rebound at 9:01 of the second period.

Sanheim extended the lead to 3-1 with a wrist shot past the blocker from the right face-off circle at 11:17.

Manson’s point shot got through traffic to make it 3-2 at 12:28.

Konecny scored on a penalty shot to make it 4-2 when his shot bounced over the leg of Prosvetov and into the net at 9:31 of the third period. Konecny was given a penalty shot after MacKinnon was called for holding on a breakaway. 

Joel Farabee made it 5-2 when he converted a cross-crease pass by Brink at 10:17.

News Feed

Game Preview Avs vs Flyers

Facing the Flyers
Winnipeg Jets Colorado Avalanche game recap December 7

Avs Fall to Jets, 4-2, on Thursday
Anaheim Ducks Colorado Avalanche game recap December 5

MacKinnon has 3 points, Avalanche hold off Ducks to get back in win column
Hunting the Ducks   

Hunting the Ducks   
Colorado Avalanche Los Angeles Kings game recap December 3

Avs Fall to Kings, 4-1, on Sunday
Game Preview: COL at LAK 12.3.2023

Conquering the Kings  
Colorado Avalanche Anaheim Ducks game recap December 2

Ducks end 8-game losing streak, top Avalanche in shootout
Marching with the Ducks 

Marching with the Ducks 
Colorado Avalanche Arizona Coyotes game recap November 30

Bjugstad scores in OT, Coyotes defeat Avalanche  
Catching the Coyotes

Catching the Coyotes
Tampa Bay Lightning Colorado Avalanche game recap November 27

Johansen scores twice, Avalanche defeat Lightning
Tilt With Tampa Bay

Game Preview COL vs TBL
Calgary Flames Colorado Avalanche game recap November 25

MacKinnon, Avalanche defeat Flames for 3rd straight victory
Game Preview: COL vs. CGY

Cooling Down Calgary
Colorado Avalanche Minnesota Wild game recap November 24

Nichushkin scores in 6th straight, Avalanche edge Wild
Native American Heritage Month

Avalanche Put a Spotlight on Local Artist for Native American Heritage Month
Taming the Wild

Taming the Wild
Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks

Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks