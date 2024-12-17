Avalanche Fall 3-1 to Canucks in Vancouver

Defeat on the Road

The Avalanche lost 3-1 to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Monday. Valeri Nichushkin scored his eighth goal of the season, forward Tye Felhaber made his NHL debut, and goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves.

"It was just so cool," Felhaber said after his debut. "[A} dream come true. Just being out there, [I] had a smile on my face."

Felhaber made his NHL debut after playing 258 games between the AHL and ECHL. He said tonight made it all worth it.

"Absolutely," Felhaber said. "Every minute of it. I started playing when I was two, so [I've had] about 24 years of dreaming of this moment. And [I'm] just so happy that my family and friends got to be here tonight."