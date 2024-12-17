Avalanche Fall 3-1 to Canucks in Vancouver

Avalanche Forward Tye Felhaber Makes NHL Debut

CA-2425-AWAY-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat on the Road

The Avalanche lost 3-1 to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Monday. Valeri Nichushkin scored his eighth goal of the season, forward Tye Felhaber made his NHL debut, and goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves.

"It was just so cool," Felhaber said after his debut. "[A} dream come true. Just being out there, [I] had a smile on my face."

Felhaber made his NHL debut after playing 258 games between the AHL and ECHL. He said tonight made it all worth it.

"Absolutely," Felhaber said. "Every minute of it. I started playing when I was two, so [I've had] about 24 years of dreaming of this moment. And [I'm] just so happy that my family and friends got to be here tonight."

How It Happened

The Canucks opened the scoring with a goal by Kiefer Sherwood off a rebound from the doorstep at 16:14 of the first period.

Sherwood doubled Vancouver's lead with a short-handed goal at 16:04 of the second period.

Vancouver took a 3-0 lead when Sherwood completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal at 17:25.

Nichushkin put the Avs on the board at 19:14 of the third from the slot off Rantanen's centering feed.

Next Up

The Avalanche continue their road trip against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.

News Feed

Avalanche’s New Goalie Tandem Provides On-And-Off-Ice Boosts

MacKinnon Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

A West Coast Battle with the Canucks

Avalanche Sign Felhaber

MacKinnon Posts Two Goals, Assist to Help Avalanche Beat Nashville 5-2 

Saturday Night Hockey Against Nashville

Avalanche Fall 4-1 to Utah at Home

Back at Ball for a Divisional Duel

Calvin de Haan Taking on Mentorship Role in His First Year in Colorado

Rantanen Posts Hat Trick in 600th NHL Game and MacKinnon Records 600th Assist As Avalanche Beat Penguins 6-2

Skating in the Steel City

Avalanche Acquire Blackwood, Smith From San Jose

Avalanche Beat Devils 4-0, Improve to 3-1-0 on Road Trip

A Duel with the Devils

Avalanche Beat Red Wings 2-1 in Detroit

A Matchup in Motor City

Avalanche Fall 5-3 to Hurricanes

A Carolina Clash with the Canes