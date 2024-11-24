Avalanche Use Four-Goal Second Period to Beat Panthers 7-4

Success in Sunrise

The Avalanche beat the Panthers 7-4 on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena to improve to 3-0 on this road trip and 12-9-0 on the season. Jonathan Drouin scored twice, Mikko Rantanen posted four points, and Valeri Nichushkin recorded three points.

"[We had a] real good defending commitment tonight," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said after the game. "It led to good offense. [We had] smart puck play. If we had a play, we tried to take advantage of it. If we didn't, we laid [the puck] back in behind and got our forecheck rolling. I felt like we were a hard team to handle tonight in a lot of different areas."